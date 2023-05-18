LIVE UPDATES: Disgraced attorney Richard Merritt on trial for mother’s murder

The Case:

Richard Merritt, a disgraced lawyer, is a accused of killing his mother on the day he was supposed to report to prison for financial crimes in February 2019. Prosecutors believe Merritt brutally stabbed 77-year-old Shirley Merritt while she was cooking him what was supposed to be his last meal before he went off to prison.

Richard allegedly stabbed Shirley multiple times in the back and face — the force of the stabbings was so large that the handle of the knife he was using broke off. Investigators also found a 35 pound dumbbell with hair and blood on it that Richard allegedly used to beat Shirley’s head in.

Right after the murder, Richard took off to Tennessee where he lived under a new alias. He got a job at a bar, started online dating, and met a new girlfriend. Eight months later, US Marshals caught up with Richard and arrested him for the horrifying crime.

Live Blog:

