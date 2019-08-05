Lawmaker Blames Mass Shootings on Open Borders, ‘Homosexual Marriage,’ Marijuana

An Ohio lawmaker is facing criticism after she put up a controversial Facebook post in the wake of two mass shootings.

“After every mass shooting, the liberals start the blame game,” wrote Rep. Candice Keller (R-District 53) in a post, according to Cincinnati Enquirer. “Why not place the blame where it belongs?”

She complained about things like the “breakdown of the traditional American family (thank you, transgender, homosexual marriage, and drag queen advocates),” violent video games, open borders (“the relaxing of laws against criminals”), recreational marijuana, and failed school policies caused by “parents who defend misbehaving students.” She also blamed former President Barack Obama for “disrespect” for law enforcement. She further blamed “hatred of our veterans” on “professional athletes who hate our flag and National Anthem.”

This post came after two mass shootings over the weekend. A man in El Paso, Texas opened fire at Walmart on Saturday, killing at least 20 and injuring 26. It is believed he may be behind a manifesto posted online in which he announced his motivations for the attack. He targeted his vitriol against immigrants and Hispanic people in particular.

Another mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio early Sunday morning took the lives of nine people and injured at least 27. The gunman was killed by police, the city mayor said in a press conference. Authorities balked on discussing a possible motive, citing the pending investigation. One of the victims was the suspect’s sister.

Keller’s post didn’t get much support from her peers in the state.

“Some want to politicize these events, and I cannot condone such comment and behavior,” Butler County Republican Party Chairman Todd Hall told the Enquirer.

“To blame these shootings on some of the very people who have been targeted is offensive to those victims as well as the nine people who were murdered in Dayton this morning and to their grieving friends and family members,” said Butler County Democratic Party Chairman Brian Hester, according to the outlet. He reportedly referenced the 2016 shooting at the Pulse Nightclub.

Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones, a notable local Trump supporter, had this to say:

Shame shame shame Candice Keller. — Richard K. Jones (@butlersheriff) August 5, 2019

The outlet said that she didn’t return a request for comment, but she confirmed in a text message that she wrote the post and that’s it’s still up on Facebook, though not visible to everybody.

[Screengrab via Local 12/WKRC-TV.]