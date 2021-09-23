 Collierville Kroger Mass Shooter Reported Dead
Skip to main content
Watch Our Live Network Now

Kroger Mass Shooter in Tennessee Reported Dead; at Least a Dozen Injured and 1 Victim Killed

Matt NahamSep 23rd, 2021, 4:42 pm

kroger in colliersville

Authorities in Collierville, Tennessee received a report around 1:30 p.m. Central Time on Thursday that an active shooting was in progress at a Kroger supermarket. Early reports say that the suspected mass shooter is dead and that at least a dozen people are injured.

One of the 13 people who was reported injured has died.

Police believe that the shooter died by suicide.

Police Chief Dale Lane called the shooting the “most horrific event to happen in Collierville history.”

The chief said that Kroger employees were hiding in locked offices, freezers, and on the roof.

Collierville is about a 35- to 40-minute drive away from Memphis.

After the shooting, shaken Kroger employees could be seen gathering outside the store and hugging each other.

One employee said during an interview with WREG that she played dead inside the store. She said that she travels from Mississippi to the Kroger for work.

Kroger employee interviews with WREG after mass shooting

Kroger employee interviews with WREG after mass shooting

The witness said that the gunman started shooting as soon as he entered the store. She described the gunfire as sounding like balloons popping.

LIVE: Mass shooting at Kroger in Collierville

LIVE: 13 people shot, one dead in mass shooting at Kroger in Collierville

Posted by WREG News Channel 3 on Thursday, September 23, 2021

Authorities are reportedly investigating a black SUV parked outside of the store. The vehicle is believed to belong to the shooter.

This is a developing story.

[Image via Fox13 screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Law&Crime:

Matt Naham

Matt Naham is the editor-in-chief of Law&Crime.

You may also like: