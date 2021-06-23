Kobe Bryant’s Widow Vanessa Bryant, Victims’ Families Settle Lawsuit Against Helicopter Company in Tragic Crash

Family members have settled their lawsuit against a company in the tragic 2020 helicopter crash that killed nine people, including retired NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant, 13.

Plaintiffs in the now-settled lawsuit included Vanessa Bryant, who was Kobe’s wife and Gianna’s mother; John James Altobelli and Alexis Altobelli, who are siblings of Alyssa Altobelli, and children of Keri Altobelli and John Altobelli; Sarah Chester’s husband Christopher Chester and Payton Chester’s brothers; and Christina Mauser’s husband Matthew Mauer and their children.

“The material terms of the settlement and releases are known to the settling parties and include that the terms of the settlement are confidential,” said a court filing obtained by CBS Los Angeles. “The settling parties are currently finalizing settlement documents, which includes the necessary documentation for approving compromise of the minors’ claims.”

Vanessa Bryant, the widow of Kobe Bryant, has agreed to settle a lawsuit against the pilot and owners of the helicopter that crashed last year, killing the NBA legend, their daughter Gianna, and seven others. pic.twitter.com/w9XZyB4mSu — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 23, 2021

The helicopter, owned by Island Express Helicopters, crashed in Calabasas, California while on the way to a girls’ basketball tournament on January 26, 2020, killing several players, parents, and the pilot:

14-year-old Alyssa Altobelli

her mother Keri Altobelli

Alyssa’s father, college baseball coach John Altobelli

Gianna Bryant

Kobe Bryant

13-year-old Payton Chester

her mother Sarah Chester

Christina Mauser, a basketball coach at Harbor Day School.

Pilot Ara Zobayan.

The crash was caused by pilot error, federal safety officials determined in February. Zobayan was flying blindly into a wall of clouds, became disoriented and believed he was raising the helicopter when it was actually falling, authorities said in an Associated Press report.

[Image via Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]