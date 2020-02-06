Kidnapping and Rape Survivor Elizabeth Smart Says She Was Sexually Assaulted Last Summer

Kidnapping and rape survivor Elizabeth Smart, 32, said Thursday when discussing a self-defense initiative that she was sexually assaulted by a man on a plane last summer.

In an interview with CBS This Morning, Smart said that while she was on a Delta flight to Salt Lake City, Utah, she felt an unidentified man’s hand “rubbing in between my legs, on my inner thigh.”

“I was shocked. The last time someone touched me without my say-so was when I was kidnapped,” she said, saying she “froze” and “did not know what to do.” According to Smart, the man did not apologize or explain himself, but she says she reported this to Delta and Delta reported it, in turn, to the FBI. Delta acknowledged in a statement that it “took the matter seriously and has continued to cooperate with Ms. Smart and the appropriate authorities as the matter is investigated.”

Smart was kidnapped at knifepoint by Brian David Mitchell and Wanda Barzee when she was just 14 years old. That was in 2002. She was held captive for nine months before she was saved.

Smart has said that Mitchell raped her repeatedly and Barzee watched. She said Barzee laughed as much as Mitchell did “if not more” when she woke up in her own vomit one morning. Smart had been forced to drink alcohol until the point where she passed out and threw up.

Barzee was controversially released from prison earlier than expected in Sept. 2018.

[Image via CBS This Morning screengrab]