Kellyanne Conway’s Husband Tells Trump to ‘Resign’ and ‘Kill Banks’ Instead

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway’s attorney husband George Conway told President Donald Trump on Friday that he should “resign” from the presidency. The Conway demand, which has been made before, came in response to the commander-in-chief’s tweet thread saying that he ordered the military to retaliate against Iran after Iran “shot down an unmanned drone.”

Trump said that the U.S. was “cocked & loaded” and ready to strike three “sights.” Trump said he was told that 150 people would die; then, 10 minutes before the scheduled strike, he stopped it — not believing 150 deaths to be proportionate response to an attack on a drone.

The president’s full thread:

….Death to America. I terminated deal, which was not even ratified by Congress, and imposed strong sanctions. They are a much weakened nation today than at the beginning of my Presidency, when they were causing major problems throughout the Middle East. Now they are Bust!…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2019

….proportionate to shooting down an unmanned drone. I am in no hurry, our Military is rebuilt, new, and ready to go, by far the best in the world. Sanctions are biting & more added last night. Iran can NEVER have Nuclear Weapons, not against the USA, and not against the WORLD! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2019

Enter George Conway:

Resign. If you didn’t know this until it was almost too late, you’re even more of an idiot than people think you are. Do the country and the world a favor. Go back to real estate, where the worst you can do is kill banks. https://t.co/k7z9KW4Elt — George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 21, 2019

He did not stop there.

Trump didn’t realize UNTIL TEN MINUTES BEFOREHAND that a planned airstrike would kill over a hundred people and would therefore be grossly disproportionate to the loss of a UAV? To say this is amateur hour would defame amateurs. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 21, 2019

Conway has demanded Trump’s resignation before so that the president can “seek the psychological treatment you so obviously need.”

Trump declined to fire Conway’s spouse last week after her removal from federal service was recommended. Trump has called George Conway the “husband from hell,” a “total loser” and “Mr. Kellyanne Conway.”

[Image via Win McNamee/Getty Images]