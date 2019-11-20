Jussie Smollett Counters City of Chicago and Police, Claims They Withheld Exculpatory Information

There was a development on Tuesday in Jussie Smollett’s legal battle with the City of Chicago. The city was already suing Smollett to recoup costs for the investigation into whether he faked a hate crime attack, so he filed a counterclaim saying officials withheld exculpatory information. The actor’s attorneys claim city officials engaged in “malicious prosecution.”

The new defendants in this counterclaim include the city, and the police department. Abimbola “Abel” Osundairo and Ola Osundairo are also being sued. They previously said they helped Smollett create a hoax in which he was the victim of a racist, homophobic attack. The actor is black and gay. Smollett has denied making up the assault.

For example, it was claimed that a text in which Smollett apparently asked Abel Osundairo for help wasn’t for the alleged hoax, it was for Osundairo to get herbal steroids during a trip to Nigeria. Per the filing obtained by Law&Crime:

… Mr. Smollett contacted Abel sending the text message “Might need your help on the low. You around to meet up and talk face to face?” for purposes of obtaining herbal steroids that Abel had represented he could procure in Nigeria.

Online search history from one of the brothers corroborates this, according to the filing:

That search history from the time period in question, which CPD obtained, demonstrates that not only were the Osundairo Brothers interested in steroids and steroid alternatives to aid in losing weight and increasing muscle mass, but they were also specifically interested in what substances were banned in the United States two days before their trip to Nigeria.

Police said Smollett orchestrated the alleged assault as a publicity stunt because he was unhappy with his pay on the show Empire. According to the complaint, Fox executives and producers rejected the idea that the actor was dissatisfied with pay. Smollett’s team argues that the Osundario brothers lied about participating in a hoax.

The Chicago Department of Law (which represents the city in legal actions), and lawyer Gloria Schmidt (who represented the Osundairo brothers during the initial Smollett controversy) did not immediately respond to a Law&Crime request for comment.

You can read the rest of the counterclaim here.

