Judge: John Bolton Endangered the U.S. and ‘Potentially’ Committed Crimes, But He Gets to Publish His Book

A federal judge in Washington, D.C. is allowing a book written by former ambassador and former national security adviser John Bolton to be released. The tome, The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir, is scheduled to hit the shelves Tuesday. In a controversial and legally improbable move, the Trump Administration sued Bolton this week to prevent the book from going public.

D.C. District Court Judge Royce C. Lamberth agreed with Bolton that the book should be published, but he was not kind in his assessment of Bolton’s conduct. In a minute order issued Saturday morning, the judge wrote as follows:

The book, a political memoir reflecting on Bolton’s tenure as National Security Advisor, has been printed, bound, and shipped across the country. It is due for national release on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. The government insists that the book contains sensitive information that could compromise national security and alleges that Bolton prematurely halted his prepublication review process in order to proceed to publication. Defendant Bolton characterizes his actions differently—he emphasizes his substantial and extensive compliance with the review process and dismisses the government’s recent objections to his manuscripts as pretextual and politically motivated. While Bolton’s unilateral conduct raises grave national security concerns, the government has not established that an injunction is an appropriate remedy.

But, the judge said this in conclusion:

Defendant Bolton has gambled with the national security of the United States. He has exposed his country to harm and himself to civil (and potentially criminal) liability. But these facts do not control the motion before the Court. The government has failed to establish that an injunction will prevent irreparable harm. Its motion is accordingly DENIED.

