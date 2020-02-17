‘He’s Just Shilling’: People Have Had Enough of John Bolton’s Empty Promises

President Donald Trump‘s onetime national security advisor and eternal foreign policy hawk John Bolton is in the news again–and it seems like commentators may have finally had their fill of the man and his mustache.

Monday’s complaints stem from a CNN article that plays up some purported and probably overwrought dissension between Bolton and the Trump administration due to the former’s forthcoming tell-all book about his brief experience working for the 45th president. The other half of the article serves as something like an advertisement of two upcoming events at which Bolton will address the public.

The search for controversy included discussion of the apparently–and admittedly–very pro forma review process that is occurring viz. Bolton’s White House memoir:

For weeks, Bolton and his lawyers have been embroiled in a battle with the White House over the contents of the book which is due to be published in March — the administration is raising concerns about the publication of classified information that is protected by executive privilege. The White House’s records management office has been responsible for reviewing Bolton’s book and providing feedback, although the office typically reviews manuscripts for information that is protected under executive privilege, and often defers on classified matters to the National Security Council.

Law&Crime previously reported on undue hype generated over the publication of Bolton’s book; a standard issue letter regarding potential classified information was reported as a “threat.”

The latest article contained a passage about Bolton that also received some pushback:

Bolton, a longtime public servant and copious notetaker, destroyed many of his physical notes from his time as national security adviser, as all officials are encouraged to do while they are on the job, a person close to him said.

“Please don’t take these statements at face value,” cautioned Georgetown Professor and Barack Obama White House alum Ned Price. “There’s a little thing called the Presidential Records Act, which [White House] staff know well, mandating the preservation of official records. To be clear, it’s a lie that officials are encouraged to shred notes.”

Others vented over the reporting on Bolton’s upcoming speeches at Duke and Vanderbilt universities, as if these events will provide useful insight at this point. It is true that this is the first time Bolton will speak post-impeachment acquittal. But it’s still post-impeachment acquittal.

“Too late, John,” commented former GOP strategist and cable news regular Rick Wilson. “Too. Late.”

“Oh I do hope it’s a PAID speech,” deadpanned Daily Beast editor Molly Jong-Fast. “(Extreme sarcasm font needed).”

And, when, Duke Law Professor Emeritus Walter Dellinger promised to live-tweet the speech, replies to his preview of the event were all-but summarily disdainful of the prospect.

“So Duke will allow a man who betrayed his country to lecture the people he just betrayed and pay him to do it?” one commenter asked. “Can’t they get speakers with ethics and honor at Duke?”

“Why should anyone care about what Bolton has to say now,” another representative post read. “We shouldn’t help him line his pockets.”

“Nah,” tweeted yet another user. “Pass. He’s just shilling for $.”

[image via Win McNamee/Getty Images]