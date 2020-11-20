Judge Calls Out ‘Badge of Fraud’ in Proposed Divorce Settlement Between Derek Chauvin and Wife

Derek Chauvin, the lead defendant in the alleged second-degree murder of Minnesota man George Floyd, just hit a major bump in the road in his ongoing divorce. Washington County Judge Juanita Freeman rejected a proposed, uncontested settlement because wife Kellie Chauvin was going to get almost all of the husband’s assets, according to Fox 9. The judge described such scenarios as a “badge of fraud” in uncontested divorces.

Freeman says both sides can revise the settlement, but must show a balance sheet detailing their debts. Both of the Chauvins were previously charged in an ongoing case in which they allegedly underreported their taxes. Derek Chauvin is also being sued in federal court over Floyd’s death.

The Chauvins bought a BMW X5 in 2018 for $100,230.

Kellie Chauvin told investigators that she had not prepared the returns because “it got away” from her.https://t.co/tJyYDKJohy — Greg Jaffe (@GregJaffe) July 23, 2020

Under the proposed settlement, Kellie Chauvin would have gotten the equity on their homes, their bank and investment accounts, and even her husband’s pension and retirement funds.

Derek Chauvin has no attorney of record for the divorce. His attorney in the death of Floyd did not return a Law&Crime request for comment. Kellie Chauvin’s attorney in the divorce did not return a Law&Crime request for comment.

Of course, all of this is happening in the background of Derek Chauvin’s ongoing criminal case in the alleged murder of Floyd. As shown on video from May 25 seen around the world, Chauvin had his knee on the back of Floyd’s neck for more than 7 minutes during an arrest. Floyd, handcuffed and lying prone on the ground, could be heard saying that he could not breathe. Floyd fell unresponsive and his body went limp, which was apparent to the angry bystanders at the scene. Around 90 minutes later, Floyd was pronounced dead.

Chauvin and three other officers were fired and charged in the incident. Co-defendants are Tou Thao, Thomas Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng.

[Mugshot via Minnesota Department of Corrections]

