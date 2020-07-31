Jeffrey Epstein’s Island Is Referenced Several Times in Newly-Released Documents. Here’s What They Say.

In a legal maneuver years in the making, several hundred documents were released late Thursday night regarding admitted sex crimes felon Jeffrey Epstein‘s elite global empire. Those documents are at times heavily redacted, so not all of their contents are publicly known. It is unclear how many names may be hidden under the redactions.

There is, however, ample information about Little Saint James, Epstein’s so-called “Pedophile Island” in the Caribbean where the dead sex offender is alleged to have trafficked dozens of underage girls and coerced them to have sex with himself and his friends.

Several references to Epstein’s island appear throughout the documents. What follows are references which contain details about the activities said to have occurred there–in the order those references appear in the documents themselves.

From a 2014 joinder motion on behalf of two Jane Doe victims:

Maxwell had direct connections to other powerful individuals with whom she could connect Epstein. For instance, one such powerful individual Epstein forced Jane Doe #3 to have sexual relations with was [REDACTED] Jane Doe #3 was forced to have sexual relations with [REDACTED] when she was a minor in three separate geographical locations: in London (at Ghislaine Maxwell’s apartment), in New York, and on Epstein’s private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands (in an orgy with numerous other under-aged girls). Epstein instructed Jane Doe #3 that she was to give [REDACTED] whatever he demanded and required Jane Doe #3 to report back to him on the details of the sexual abuse. Maxwell facilitated [REDACTED] acts of sexual abuse by acting as a “madame” for Epstein, thereby assisting in internationally trafficking Jane Doe #3 (and numerous other young girls) for sexual purposes.

That same filing continues:

He would bring young girls (ranging to ages as young as twelve) to the United States for sexual purposes and farm them out to his friends, especially Epstein. [REDACTED] would offer the girls “modeling” jobs. Many of the girls came from poor countries or impoverished backgrounds, and he lured them in with a promise of making good money. Epstein forced Jane Doe #3 to observe him, [REDACTED] and Maxwell engage in illegal sexual acts with dozens of underage girls. Epstein also forced Jane Doe #3 to have sex with [REDACTED] on numerous occasions, at places including Epstein’s mansion in West Palm Beach, Little St. James Island in the U.S. Virgin Islands (many including orgies that were comprised of other underage girls), New York City, New Mexico, Paris, the south of France, and California.

The following exchange occurred during a deposition between Ghislaine Maxwell‘s attorney Laura Menninger and Virginia Roberts Giuffre:

Menninger: Where did you to to have sex with Marvin Minsky?

Giuffre: I believe it was the U.S. Virgin Islands, Jeff’s — sorry, Jeffrey Epstein’s island in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Menninger: And when was that?

Giuffre: I don’t know.

Menninger: Do you have any time of year?

Giuffre: No.

Menninger: Do you know how old you were?

Giuffre: No.

Menninger: Other than Glenn Dubin, Stephen Kaufmann, Prince Andrew, Jean Luc Brunel, Bill Richardson, another prince, the large hotel chain owner and Marvin Minsky, is there anyone else that Ghislaine Maxwell directed you to go have sex with?

Giuffre: I am definitely sure there is. But can I remember everybody’s name? No.

More deposition back-and-forth between Menninger and Giuffre:

Menninger: So please describe for me your 17th birthday that you claim you spent with Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein.

Giuffre: I remember spending a birthday with them on Jeffrey Epstein’s island called Little Saint Jeff’s. I wouldn’t say it was a party. It was just Ghislaine, me, Jeffrey. I believe [REDACTED] was there. I got some presents from them.

Menninger: What presents did you get?

Giuffre: Ghislaine gave me a whole bunch of makeup, like boxes of different kinds of eye shadows and lipsticks and just makeup altogether. Jeffrey gave me a bracelet and, I think earrings.

Menninger: What kind of earrings?

Giuffre: They were what I believed to be diamonds. I don’t know what they exactly were. I think Jeffrey was talking about, they could have been passed off as good knock-offs. But they appeared to be diamonds.

Menninger: Any other presents?

Giuffre: I remember the makeup and the jewelry. I don’t remember much else.

The island comes up again later in the same deposition:

Menninger: And where were you located when he told you this about the Thailand massage training?

Giuffre: Jeffrey, Ghislaine and I had just gone scuba — not scuba diving, not with the big tanks, but snorkeling with just the mask and the two-piece, and on Jeffrey’s island, by the way. And we had gone out for a while. And we had come back. And he’s got a pier where it’s got a ladder and you climb up. And we were wearing wet suits. So we were taking off our flippers and our wet suits and all of our gear. And they said they wanted to sit down and talk to me, just the three of us. And he — first, he told me about the —

Menninger: If I could just stop you. I think I asked where were you —

Giuffre: Oh, I’m sorry.

Menninger: — when you had this conversation about the —

Giuffre: Just the island. I’m just trying to describe the instance that he gave it to me.

Menninger: Oh, okay.

Giuffre: It was on the island, on the pier in the Caribbean.

Menninger: Okay. And it was sometime before your 19th birthday?

Giuffre: Correct.

References to the island are replete in this deposition:

Menninger: And in what physical locations did you see Ghislaine Maxwell have sexual contact with any girl?

Giuffre: 100 percent, the U.S. V.I.

Menninger: Where?

Giuffre: Jeffrey’s island.

Menninger: Where?

Giuffre: In cabanas. Do you know what I mean by cabana?

Menninger: I do, thank you.

Giuffre: In cabanas, in Jeffrey’s room.

Menninger: Describe Jeffrey’s room on U.S. V.I. for me.

Giuffre: So can I use this as an idea? Like if this is the island — can I do that?

Menninger: I’m asking you to describe the inside of a room.

Giuffre: Oh, the inside of a room. I thought you meant located.

Menninger: Um-hum.

Giuffre: Okay. Large, stony. He had a king size bed with posts on it. There was a large door, I think it’s called a door, where you put your clothes. There was an adjacent bathroom with a more stony look, giant tub.

Menninger: What color was the paint on the wall?

Giuffre: It was stone.

Menninger: What color was the bedspread?

Giuffre: White.

Menninger: What color were the sheets?

Giuffre: White.

The same deposition again:

Menninger: All right. Any other time you saw Ghislaine Maxwell have sexual contact with another female outdoors in the U.S. Virgin Islands other than this, models with the unknown language?

Giuffre: Are we talking about besides with me as well?

Menninger: I don’t know if you participated. I’m asking if you observed her have sexual contact with another female?

Giuffre: Another female other than myself?

Menninger: You can answer it however you want.

Giuffre: Well, and the list keeps going on. Ghislaine and I and Jeffrey and [REDACTED] participated in, I guess what you would call a foursome in the living room in the main house.

Menninger: Okay. I was asking about outdoors. Sorry.

Giuffre: Oh. Well, I don’t know if you’d consider this outdoors, but on the beach where those — it’s basically an outdoor setting. It’s like a little wooden house. It’s not a house, only a bed can fit in there. It’s right on the beach. It’s open.

“Again, Ghislaine, myself, Jeffrey, another girl in this blue, outdoor — I don’t know what you want to call it. Cabana, that a house — just a bed could fit in,” Giuffre later said of the semi-outdoor bed area.

The final detailed deposition reference to the island:

Menninger: Okay. Do you have any photographs of yourself on the island?

Giuffre: I know I used to, but they would be left in that apartment.

Menninger: What other locations did you participate in sexual contact with Ghislaine Maxwell, other than the island?

Giuffre: Everywhere. New York, Palm Beach.

