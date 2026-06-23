A New York man is accused of threatening President Donald Trump and his family in a slew of social media posts, with federal prosecutors saying he vowed to "hunt," "rape" and "murder" them.

"I'm going to rent a car and I'm coming to find you President Trump," wrote Joshua Alexander, 43, of Oswego, in a June 6 post on X, according to a federal complaint.

Alexander is charged with making a terroristic threat in the Northern District of New York after being arrested earlier this month following an interview with U.S. Secret Service agents.

"When interviewed, Alexander immediately admitted that he had told Donald Trump he would murder him," the complaint alleges, noting how Alexander "stated that he has sent over 100 emails" to the White House.

"Throughout the interview, Alexander continued to make threats toward the president," the complaint adds. "As [agents] started to read a post from X.com handle @JoshuaJAle40233, Alexander interrupted and stated that he was going to 'f—ing kill' the president and that what I had read from X was exactly what Alexander had posted."

Documents filed in city court allege that Alexander made countless threats on X about "murdering the POTUS" and "sexually assaulting the POTUS and his family members," according to The Palladium Times.

"I'm going to come to Florida … and I'm going to rape you and I'm going to murder you," Alexander allegedly wrote in one X message, which was still posted on his account as of Tuesday, June 23, along with other alleged threats.

"Lol I'm going to cut off the president's head," Alexander allegedly said. "I'm eating it for breakfast."

Other statements that Alexander allegedly posted on his page included:

I will kill you and hunt you down President Trump Only I can tell President Trump I want to cut his head off. Only I can do that. Not you not anybody else. I'm going to kill the president of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump. I will murder you Donald Trump.

Law enforcement officers located Alexander on June 6 "near his residence in Oswego" and arrested him "for making terroristic threats," according to the complaint. Immediately upon arrest, Alexander allegedly told the officer that he "wanted to murder Donald Trump because the president and his family needed to be murdered."

Senior Assistant Public Defender David Smallwood, who is representing Alexander, said in court last week that he believed none of the information provided about Alexander's case meets the statutory requirement for making a terroristic threat, according to The Palladium Times.

"There's no difference between posting something online and shouting it on a street corner," he reportedly said.

In city court documents, the Oswego Police Department insists that the threats Alexander made "did cause a reasonable expectation of fear for the president's life" and warranted a "United States Secret Service response to the City of Oswego to prevent the imminent commission of such offense," per the Times.

Smallwood has said he plans to file a motion to dismiss Alexander's case.