A Washington state man is behind bars following an escalating series of events in which he was ultimately shot by police after allegedly trying to drown his sister in the family's swimming pool, according to law enforcement.

Brandon Michael Holland, 36, stands accused of one count each of second-degree attempted murder and burglary, and two counts each of assault and violating a court order.

The underlying incident occurred on the night of June 5 at the family's residence on 4th Avenue NW in Puyallup, a medium-sized city located roughly 10 miles southeast of Tacoma, according to a press release issued by the Puyallup Police Department.

The problems at home began around 7 p.m., the sister told investigators, according to court documents obtained by The News Tribune, a daily newspaper for the Tacoma region.

Holland had apparently been kicked out of a friend's house earlier that day and went to stay with his family in violation of a court order, police said.

"There were no contact orders in place and he was not allowed to be there," Tacoma Police Department Detective Jennifer Quilio wrote. "[His sister] stated that her parents let Brandon stay anyway and her father has denied the physical assaults and refused to cooperate with police to avoid implicating his son."

Around 7 p.m., the sister was vacuuming, according to court documents. At the same time, Holland was lying in their mother's bed, which is kept in the living room for medical reasons. At some point, the defendant got upset about the noise from the vacuum, police said. In turn, his sister and mother asked Holland to get off the bed.

That request apparently upset the defendant.

"Brandon became angry and aggressive and a heated confrontation took place," the court documents read.

As the altercation escalated, the sister said she was going to call 911 and went outside toward the pool, police said. Upon hearing that an emergency call was imminent, Holland allegedly told his mother: "That's OK, I'll kill her."

He then charged at his sister and both siblings fell into the pool, police said. Then, the defendant allegedly tried to drown his sister.

"[His sister] said that at least one time she was under water for 10-20 seconds and ran out of air in her lungs before she could use her legs to push off the pool bottom and get her head above water to breathe," the court documents say.

In the midst of the waterlogged struggle, the siblings' father ran outside and pushed Holland off his sister, police said. Then, the sister got her father's phone, ran to a neighbor's house, aiming to make the 911 call, according to law enforcement.

The sister said her brother chased after her and shouted: "Get back here, I'm going to kill you."

As the defendant chased his sister, a neighbor put their hands on Holland's chest to stop his advance, police said. That brief intervention allowed the sister to run into the neighbor's garage, which the neighbor then shut. Finally, the sister called 911 dispatchers.

Around the same time, Holland allegedly ran back toward his family's house, according to law enforcement. In a separate 911 call, the siblings' father said his son was trying to break the door down.

But the fracas had not yet ended.

While Holland's father was barricading the house, the defendant allegedly grabbed a metal baton he keeps in his car and smashed the small oval window at the top of the door, police said.

Officers rushed to the scene.

First to arrive was Puyallup Police Department Officer Zion Gregory, 29, according to the Tacoma Police Department, which investigated the incident after the shooting, the News Tribune reported.

Gregory said he was waiting for backup as Holland approached him with the baton, according to the court documents.

The defendant allegedly began to shout expletives at the officer; Gregory allegedly ordered Holland to put the weapon down; but the defendant continued his advance, according to law enforcement.

"The heated exchange continued as Brandon shouted at Officer Gregory to shoot him and Officer Gregory shouted back to stop, drop the weapon, and get on the ground or he would be shot," the court documents read.

The defendant then raised the baton over his head and ran at the officer, police said. Gregory fired three shots and hit Holland twice.

"Brandon Holland is currently in critical but stable condition at [a local hospital] and is expected to survive his injuries," the detective wrote.

On Monday, Holland made his first appearance in Pierce County Superior Court.