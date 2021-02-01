‘I Want My Dad’: Police Pepper Sprayed Handcuffed 9-Year-Old Girl in Patrol Vehicle, Video Shows

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

[Warning: Video is Disturbing]

As seen on body cam video, police in Rochester, New York pepper sprayed a handcuffed 9-year-old girl on Friday.

“Wipe my eyes, please!” she cried out as the point-of-view officer in the video shut the door on her.

“Unbelievable,” said the officer, walking to the rear of the patrol vehicle.

The follows as the Rochester Police Department was already facing criticism after the 2020 death of Daniel Prude, a mentally ill man who died after police put a spit hood over his head and pushed his face into the pavement.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren (D) called out the way officers’ acted in the new video involving the child.

“This is not something that any of us should want to justify,” she said in a press conference reported by 13 WHAM. “It’s something we have to change. It’s not an option; we must change how we do business. How we treat people. I know what it is like to be a member of a community that feels disadvantaged. That feels at every turn there’s harm, hurt and undervalued. I’m asking for everybody to understand, to hear, listen, empathize, most of all, to act differently. Do things differently.”

Deputy Police Chief Andre Anderson said the girl was suicidal, and wanted to kill her mother, according to NBC New York.

[Warning: Video is disturbing.]

As seen on video, the point-of-view officer walked up to the child on a residential street. The 9-year-old did not want to speak to him. He ran up to her and grabbed her.

A woman–identified in the video as the child’s mother–got involved. She began arguing with the girl. The 9-year-old claimed her mom stabbed her dad, and that her father was holding his gut.

The mother said that the blood on her was hers, not the fathers. She denied stabbing him, and asserted the father attacked her. Things escalated, with the mother getting right in the 9-year-old’s face.

“I’ve got custody,” she said. “You’re my child, so you’re going to take your ass home right now, and you’re going to take your ass in the house.”

The officer separated them, but as time passed, things became no less fraught between the 9-year-old and cops.

More police arrived at the scene. The girl called out for her father as officers attempted to get her in a vehicle.

“You’re acting like a child,” said an officer.

“I am a child!” said the child.

The pivotal movement arrived when they got her mostly into the vehicle but apparently could not close the door because she remained in the way. The 9-year-old said that the handcuffs were too tight.

“This is your last chance, otherwise pepper spray is going into your eyeballs,” said a female officer.

The girl continued to plead for her father.

“I want my dad,” she said. She continued to cry.

“Just spray her at this point,” said the point-of-view officer, a male.

That’s what happened.

“I got her,” said the point-of-view officer.

Authorities did not release the names of the child, the mother, or the officers involved.

“I’m not going to stand here and tell you that for a 9-year-old to have to be pepper-sprayed is OK. It’s not,” Police Chief Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan said. “I don’t see that as who we are as a department, and we’re going to do the work we have to do to ensure that these kinds of things don’t happen.”

“He made a decision there that he thought was the best action to take. It resulted in no injury to her.” — Rochester police union president Mike Mazzeo on the officer who pepper-sprayed a 9-year-old girl 🎥 by @WillCleveland13 https://t.co/pe0PHToBY0 pic.twitter.com/A6faayhPNb — Democrat & Chronicle (@DandC) February 1, 2021

Officers said that the child was treated at a hospital, and released to her family. The Rochester Police Accountability Board are investigating.

[Screengrab via Rochester Police Department]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]