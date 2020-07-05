‘I Hope Epstein Made Videos’: Alan Dershowitz Has Another Defense in Jeffrey Epstein Allegations

Retired Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz continues to deny wrongdoing in connection to convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, and his defense ties into a lurid detail of the case.

I hope Epstein made videos

There have been suggestions that Epstein made secret videos of all the men who had sex in his houses and planes. I hope he did and they are all revealed, because they will prove I am not among them. I hereby waive any right of privacy in Epstein videos. — Alan Dershowitz (@AlanDersh) July 5, 2020

Authorities have said that Epstein, an ultra-wealthy financier, was a prolific sexual abuser of girls, but a controversial 2007 plea deal resulted in a relatively light jail sentence in Florida, and he died of suicide while in federal lockup last year while facing new federal charges. Now investigators have been turning their sights on his alleged co-conspirators. Former girlfriend and longtime friend Ghislaine Maxwell was recently arrested in New Hampshire on sex trafficking and perjury charges for allegedly grooming and directly participating in the abuse of Epstein’s victims.

Then there’s Dershowitz, who previously represented Epstein. Virginia Roberts Giuffre has said that Epstein trafficked her to powerful men, including Dershowitz.

Dershowitz has defended Maxwell in a recent op-ed, and has repeatedly denied the claims Giuffre made against him.

“Finally, she claimed to have sex with me on six or seven occasions, although she had previously admitted in her own words that she never met me or even heard of me,” he wrote.

