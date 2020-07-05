Michelle Troconis Gets Her Way After (Legally) Butting Heads with Administrator of Fotis Dulos’s Estate

The criminal cases against Fotis Dulos‘s co-defendants continue, and one of those defendants got her way after some friction with his estate. Ex-girlfriend Michelle Troconis was able to take a weight bench and glasses from his home in Farmington, Connecticut, her attorney Jon Schoenhorn said Friday, according to The Stamford Advocate.

Dulos died by suicide while out on bond in the alleged murder of his estranged wife Jennifer Farber Dulos. Lawyer Christopher Hug was brought into handle his complex, but debt-ridden estate. Schoenhorn filed a motion to get this attorney kicked out the position, but he said he withdrew the motion when Hug let Troconis get her personal stuff from her ex-boyfriend’s residence.

So that’s that. Now there’s the matter of the ongoing criminal cases. Fotis Dulos, the lead defendant, is dead and gone; police and prosecutors said he killed his estranged wife on May 24, 2019, and tried to hide the evidence with the help of Troconis and his attorney-friend Kent Mawhinney. His attorneys have insisted on his innocence.

Mawhinney has pleaded not guilty to a conspiracy charge.

Troconis is also fighting charges, but has taken another step: She went as far as to sort of throw her deceased boyfriend under the bus.

“To those who are quick to judge people they do not know, let me say this: It is possible to misjudge others,” she wrote in a statement obtained by NBC Connecticut. (It was described as a originally in Spanish, but the office had an English translation.) “Whether or not Fotis Dulos was capable of doing the things the police and prosecutors accused him of doing, I do not know. But based on what I have learned in the last year, I think it was a mistake to have trusted him.”

[Image via Law&Crime Network]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]