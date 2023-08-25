All the defendants in Georgia’s racketeering case against former President Donald Trump have surrendered to authorities — and all but one of them have been released.

Harrison William Prescott Floyd, however, was not.

Harrison, who reportedly did not negotiate his bail before turning himself in to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office ahead of the Friday deadline, is accused of joining the alleged conspiracy to subvert the results of the 2020 presidential election in the Peach State.

Trump surrendered to authorities on Thursday.

Federal records indicate that Floyd, a Black Voices for Trump activist, was charged in May with assaulting a federal officer. According to that criminal complaint obtained by Law&Crime, he resisted FBI efforts to serve him with a special grand jury subpoena in February.

Floyd — who, according to the federal affidavit served in the U.S. Marines and had been a professional mixed martial artist (MMA) fighter — initially refused to accept service, attempting to slam the front door of his apartment in the agents’ faces.

“As Floyd shut his door, Victim 1 threw the subpoena into the closing door frame, which stuck in the closed door,” the affidavit in the assault case says.

Things allegedly escalated as the two agents — referred to in the affidavit as Victim 1 and Victim 2 — prepared to leave.

According to the May affidavit:

Victim 1 and Victim 2 observed Floyd running down the stairs after them. Victim 1 tells Victim 2, “Get ready,” as Floyd rushed down the stairs at them screaming, “YOU F—— PIECE OF S—!” Victim 2 yells back in response, “Back up! Back up!” But Floyd continued to rush toward Victim 1 and 2 and then ran straight into Victim 1 on the stair landing, striking him chest to chest. Victim 1 was knocked backward, and Floyd continued rushing forward to close the gap, striking Victim 1 chest to chest again. Floyd then put his face directly in Victim 1’s face, standing chest to chest, while screaming at Victim 1, including stating, “YOU HAVEN’T SHOWN ME A BADGE OR NOTHING. I HAVE A F—— DAUGHTER. WHO THE F— DO YOU THINK YOU ARE.” While doing so, Floyd’s spit was flying into the face and mouth of Victim 1, and Floyd was jabbing Victim 1 with a finger in Victim 1’s face.

Floyd allegedly retreated somewhat after one of the agents pulled back his coat jacket to reveal a holstered firearm and yelled at Floyd to get back. As he stepped away, Floyd allegedly yelled at the agents to leave.

“Get Out! Get out!” Floyd yelled at them. The agent responded that they were, indeed, backing up.

“I haven’t seen anything, you haven’t given me anything,” Floyd yelled at them. “I don’t know who the f— you are.”

“Happy to show you a credential, sir,” one of the agents said. “We’re backing away, we’re leaving.”

After his arrest on the assault charge, Floyd was released on May 15.

According to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, Floyd was dispatched to talk to Ruby Freeman, a Georgia election worker who was falsely accused by Rudy Giuliani and others of counting fraudulent ballots.

“On or between the 15th day of December 2020 and the 4th day of January 2021, [Illinois pastor] Stephen Cliffgard Lee solicited Harrison William Prescott Floyd, an individual associated with the organization Black Voices for Trump, to assist with his effort to speak to Ruby Freeman, Fulton County, Georgia, election worker,” the criminal complaint says. “[Lee] stated to [Floyd] that Freeman was afraid to talk to [Lee] because he was a white man. These were overt acts in furtherance of the conspiracy.”

The indictment alleges that Floyd, in turn, recruited one-time Kanye West publicist Trevian Kutti to travel from Chicago to Atlanta in an attempt to contact Freeman.

Freeman and her daughter Wandrea ArShaye Moss sued Giuliani for defamation in federal court. The former New York mayor has admitted in court filings that his statements about the two women were, indeed, defamatory.

According to Fulton County jail records, Floyd lives in Maryland.

As of Friday morning, Fulton County Jail records indicate that Floyd is still in custody.

A lawyer for Floyd in the assault case did not immediately respond to Law&Crime’s request for comment.

Read the criminal complaint against Floyd in the assault case, below.

