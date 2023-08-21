Trump gets $200,000 bond in Fulton County case over alleged Georgia election violations

Former President Donald Trump will remain free on bail ahead of his trial for alleged election-related crimes in Georgia.

A court order issued Monday by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee set a total $200,000 bond for 13 counts — $80,000 on a racketeering charge and $10,000 each for 12 other charges, including multiple allegations of criminal conspiracy, false statements, and criminal solicitation.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis indicted Trump and 18 co-defendants for alleged RICO (Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) violations, forgery, false statements, conspiracy to influence an election, perjury, and influencing witnesses.

McAfee’s bond order comes with some restraints, including some restrictions on the extent to which he may try to litigate the matter in the court of public opinion.

Specifically, McAfee ordered that Trump “shall perform no act to intimidate any person known to him or her to be a codefendant or witness in this case or to otherwise obstruct the administration of justice.”

That includes:

a. The Defendant shall make no direct or indirect threat of any nature against any codefendant;

b. The Defendant shall make no direct or indirect threat of any nature against any witness including, but not limited to, the individuals designated in the Indictment as an unindicated co- conspirators Individual 1 through Individual 30;

c. The Defendant shall make no direct or indirect threat of any nature against any victim;

d. The Defendant shall make no direct or indirect threat of any nature against the community or to any property in the community;

e. The above shall include, but are not limited to, posts on social media or reposts of posts made by another individual on social media[.]

McAfee also ordered that Trump “shall not communicate in any way, directly or indirectly, about the facts of this case with any person known to him to be a codefendant in this case except through his or her counsel.”

According to the order, Trump may not violate any state or federal laws, and he must appear in court if McAfee instructs him to do so.

Trump’s co-defendants include former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, “coup memo” author John Eastman, and Trump attorneys Kenneth Chesebro and “Kraken” lawyer Sidney Powell.

According to court filings, Eastman and Chesebro will remain free on $100,000 bond each.

Read the bond order, below.

