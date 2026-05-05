A New Hampshire man employed by the Federal Aviation Administration wrote, "I am going to murder Donald John Trump," on a whiteboard at home while using his work-issued computer to research ways "to get a gun into a federal facility," federal prosecutors say.

"I, Dean DelleChiaie, am going neutralize/kill you – Donald John Trump," wrote Dean DelleChiaie, 35, of Nashua, in an email to the White House's public-facing email address from his personal Gmail account, according to an arrest affidavit.

"You decided to kill kids – and say that it was War – when in reality – it is terrorism," DelleChiaie allegedly said. "God knows your actions and where you belong."

The U.S. Justice Department announced Tuesday that DelleChiaie had been arrested and charged in federal court for interstate communication of a threat against the president. He is accused of conducting various internet searches on his "government work computer" in late January, including: "How to get a gun into a federal facility, previous assassination attempts against the President, the percentage of the population that wants the President dead, and the phrase 'I am going to kill Donald John Trump,'" according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Hampshire.

Secret Service agents interviewed DelleChiaie in early February and he allegedly admitted to carrying out the searches on his work computer and to owning three firearms, including a handgun he kept inside a safe at his home and a "hunting rifle," the affidavit says. DelleChiaie claimed he was "motivated" to conduct the searches because he was "upset with the current administration based on multiple subjects, including the election, presidential pardons, and the 'Epstein files,'" according to the affidavit.

Between Jan. 20 and Jan. 29, DelleChiaie allegedly used his FAA computer to search the following topics:

How to get a gun into a federal facility Previous assassination attempts against the President Percentage of the population that wants the President dead Countdown timers/clocks estimating the President's death The location of the Vice President's home and the names and ages of his children The location of the Secretary of War's home and the names and ages of his children

After making the searches, DelleChiaie allegedly took his computer to the FAA's Information Technology (IT) department and requested that IT delete his search history from the device. The FAA's IT department reported the "concerning searches," and the FAA contacted the USSS, per the affidavit.

A federal agent and Nashua police officer visited DelleChiaie at his home and allegedly observed the following statements written on a whiteboard attached to his refrigerator door:

Calm down more 1-month no arrest by police Go DC to office if they do not action Say arrest me "I am going to murder Donald John Trump – per defense of oath."

DelleChiaie claimed he had "no interest" in carrying out an assassination, but he did search about assassinations "because it was part of the cycle that was going on in his mind," according to the affidavit. "DelleChiaie could not provide a reason other than that as to why he searched about assassinations or attempted assassinations," the document adds.

DelleChiaie allegedly mentioned that he was depressed and "sees a therapist." He claimed he was in "Ketamine therapy to try to get better," but admitted he often drinks to "black out" and that he has been known to drink every day, along with using cannabis and psychedelic mushrooms, according to the affidavit.

DelleChiaie faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted. He is due in court on May 19 for a status hearing.