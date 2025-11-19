Hunter Biden's lawyers finally filed a motion to enter a default judgment in their defamation lawsuit against ex-Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne, seeking $1 in nominal damages and $33.3 million in punitive damages — based on the "most comparable" fate of Rudy Giuliani for defaming 2020 election workers in Georgia.

The punitive damages sought are the result of Byrne's no-show at his trial in late July and simultaneous firing of his lawyers "on a whim," only to replace those attorneys with counsel that U.S. District Judge Stephen V. Wilson, a Ronald Reagan appointee, would not grant permission to enter the case.

Wilson initially pushed back a trial date by several months rather than immediately entering a default for "misconduct," instead granting limited discovery into Byrne's net worth.

By October, however, as that discovery went nowhere, Biden's lawyers asked Wilson to enter the default and the court responded accordingly, opening the door for the son of ex-President Joe Biden to seek damages without putting Byrne's claims on trial.

In pursuit of damages, Biden repeatedly cited Giuliani's $148 million default judgment for defaming Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, arguing that was the "most comparable verdict."

"Many factors suggest a higher award than in the Freeman case: Byrne accuses Plaintiff of conduct more reprehensible than stuffing ballot boxes, Byrne is a recidivist with a history of malicious defamation, and Byrne has far more wealth and ability to pay a judgment than Mr. Giuliani," the motion said. "However, because Plaintiff was not as vulnerable to physical threats as the plaintiffs in Freeman, he requests an award of only 44% of the punitive damages award in that case, mirroring what would be the reduction in compensatory damages in Freeman if damages for emotional harm from physical threats were removed."

"Because Byrne has refused to participate in Court-ordered discovery regarding his financial condition, he is estopped from objecting to any punitive damages award based on lack of evidence of his net worth," the filing added.

