Hikers Found a Woman Dead in a National Park Over the Weekend. Now the FBI Is Asking for the Public’s Help in Identifying the Deceased.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has released images of items that the law enforcement agency says belonged to a woman who was found dead by hikers in Catoctin Mountain Park over the weekend. The FBI is asking for the public’s help in identifying the woman, saying that “[b]ased on the condition of the body,” they do not know how long the person’s remains were in the location where they were found.

The FBI said that hikers found a “portion” of the woman’s body on Saturday.

“The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Baltimore Field Office is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying a woman whose body was found at Catoctin Mountain Park in Thurmont, Maryland, on Saturday, June 12, 2021. Law Enforcement Agencies responded to the National Park Saturday afternoon after a portion of the woman’s body was discovered by hikers in the surrounding area of the Park. The cause of death is still pending an autopsy,” the FBI said in a press release about the investigation.

Authorities released photographs of red Nike shoes, clothes, a Puma handbag, and a set of keys with an El Salvador keychain that were found at the scene. The woman was described as having “long, dark hair with braids.”

The FBI is asking anyone who may recognize the items pictured above or knows of someone who went missing in recent months to reach out to the appropriate law enforcement contact:

If you have any information leading to the identification of Jane Doe or a disappearance of a missing person in the last six months, please call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). You may also contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

Catoctin National Park, located in Thurmont, Maryland, is a New Deal-era, 5,800-plus acre park that has been managed by the National Park Service for decades. It is popular among nature lovers, picnickers, hikers, horseback riders, and — for at least one rock formation — rock climbers.

[Image via YouTube/Frederick, Maryland screengrab ]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]