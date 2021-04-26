Here Are the Biggest Congressional Winners and Losers from the 2020 Census

The U.S. population has topped 331 million people, with political power shifting from the Northeast and Midwest to the West and South, the Census Bureau reportedly found on Monday.

The map released by the Census Bureau showed Texas gaining two seats. Florida, North Carolina, Colorado, Montana, and Oregon each gained one. Along with California and West Virginia as outliers, a cluster of states across the Northeast and Midwest each lost one. The other states to lose a seat were New York, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Illinois.

Asked during a press call whether the rising Latino population helped give the Lone Star State its robust boost, the bureau’s population chief Karen Battle replied: “At this point in time, we actually don’t have final numbers to share about the Hispanic population at this time.”

“There are states like Texas and Florida that definitely are experiencing natural increase—again more births than deaths, and these types of states are also experiencing a lot of migration and net migration, be it people moving internationally into those states, or people moving domestically into those states,” Battle added later.

In a related map, the Census Bureau illustrated shifts in population by state and U.S. territory. As the question of statehood hovers over the archipelago, Puerto Rico experienced a net population decrease of 11.8 percent between 2010 and 2020.

Despite modest population increases between these years, New York (4.2%) and California (6.1%) did not boost their residencies enough to keep their total seats. The same was true of Wisconsin, which experienced 3.6% boost in their population in the last decade.

By contrast, the population rate shifts in Texas, Florida and Oregon each jumped by double-digits.

Falling in the final years of the Donald Trump presidency, the once-in-a-decade survey was the subject of extensive litigation over claims that the Republican president tried to game political apportionment with illegal efforts to exclude non-citizens. The Trump administration’s measures largely failed, with the Supreme Court rejecting the inclusion of a citizenship question and his Department of Commerce failing to complete the count within his tenure.

This is developing story…

(Maps courtesy of the Census Bureau)

