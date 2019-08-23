George Conway Says Trump Tweets Reminded Him of Hitler Scene in Downfall: ‘I Loathe Nazi Analogies, But…’

George Conway, the attorney husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway and the mortal enemy of President Donald Trump, said that select Friday tweets from the president reminded him of a scene from the movie Downfall. While Conway said that he “loathe[s] Nazi analogies,” he could not help but compare Trump’s outburst to a scene depicting a ranting and raving Adolf Hitler.

“I loathe Nazi analogies, but this reminds me of the movie ‘Downfall,’ when Hitler is moving nonexistent troop formations around on a map of Berlin,” Conway said.

I loathe Nazi analogies, but this reminds me of the movie “Downfall,” when Hitler is moving nonexistent troop formations around on a map of Berlin. https://t.co/O1dNlEOBCv — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 23, 2019

Conway also shared an image, to illustrate his point:

This appears to be the scene Conway was referring to:

The Twitter commentary came in response to the president’s Friday “hereby” tweets, ordering American companies to deal with countries other than China.

The president’s tweets when combined:

Our Country has lost, stupidly, Trillions of Dollars with China over many years. They have stolen our Intellectual Property at a rate of Hundreds of Billions of Dollars a year, & they want to continue. I won’t let that happen! We don’t need China and, frankly, would be far better off without them. The vast amounts of money made and stolen by China from the United States, year after year, for decades, will and must STOP. Our great American companies are hereby ordered to immediately start looking for an alternative to China, including bringing. your companies HOME and making your products in the USA. I will be responding to China’s Tariffs this afternoon. This is a GREAT opportunity for the United States. Also, I am ordering all carriers, including Fed Ex, Amazon, UPS and the Post Office, to SEARCH FOR & REFUSE all deliveries of Fentanyl from China (or anywhere else!). Fentanyl kills 100,000 Americans a year. President Xi said this would stop – it didn’t. Our Economy, because of our gains in the last 2 1/2 years, is MUCH larger than that of China. We will keep it that way!

Conway was far from the only individual to mock the “hereby” aspect of this message.

It's so cute he threw in "hereby" as if it means anything. "I hereby order the Cubs to win their next 20 games." — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) August 23, 2019

You are hereby ordered to snort my taint.https://t.co/RHraETJVpM — DaniaDelendaEstHat (@Popehat) August 23, 2019

I hereby order @MarkSZaidEsq to triple my salary and pay for a company summer office in Monterey. Did it work? @realDonaldTrump how do I make this work? — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) August 23, 2019

The Donald controls the means of production. https://t.co/V3OLzmt3wR — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) August 23, 2019

White House aides right now offering no explanation for why President Trump believes he can “hereby order” American companies to do anything. Also, officials have no information about what the president may or may not be announcing this afternoon, per his Tweet. https://t.co/QbGwBnfduE — Eamon Javers (@EamonJavers) August 23, 2019

