Gabby Petito Investigation: FBI Raids Laundrie Family Home the Day After Tragic Discovery of Body in Wyoming

The FBI raided the Florida home of Brian Laundrie’s parents on Monday, a few days after the couple reported their son missing and the day after investigators found a body in Wyoming believed to be his missing fiancée Gabrielle Petito, 22.

The investigation is “active and ongoing,” the FBI said.

#UPDATE: The #FBI is executing a court-authorized search warrant today at the Laundrie residence in North Port, FL relevant to the Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito investigation. No further details can be provided since this is an active and ongoing investigation. @FBIDenver pic.twitter.com/uxrtVNIZ4u — FBI Tampa (@FBITampa) September 20, 2021

Reporters at the scene saw Laundrie’s parents briefly taken in and out of an FBI vehicle.

BREAKING: Brian Laundrie’s parents are brought out of a FBI vehicle in their driveway and back into their home. pic.twitter.com/MLdIZh7ALW — Kristin Thorne (@KristinThorne) September 20, 2021

There are no charges against anyone in this case at this time.

Gabby Petito’s family reported her missing on Sept. 11, saying they last communicated with the young woman in late August while she was on a cross-country trip with her fiancé Laundrie, 23. Petito was believed to have been last seen at the Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. But police in North Port, Florida, where the couple lived with Laundrie’s parents, said that Laundrie had returned there with their van back on Sept. 1. He had not spoken to investigators, they said. An attorney for his family reportedly said that he recommended Laundrie not speak to authorities.

The missing person’s case, which now has the nation’s attention, escalated over the weekend. According to cops, Laundrie’s parents stepped forward on Friday, telling officers they had not seen their son since Tuesday.

“All of Gabby’s family want the world to know that Brian is not missing, he is hiding,” the Petito family told CNN through attorney Richard Stafford.

On Sunday, the FBI found a body which they announced matches Petito’s description. Positive identification is pending.

Police body cam footage from Moab, Utah showed local officers responding to a suspected domestic incident on Aug. 12. Based on statements from the couple and a witness, they determined Petito struck Laundrie and that Laundrie grabbed her face. Laundrie construed this as the result of minor relationship problems stacking up. Cops had them split up for the night.

Jerry Lambe contributed to this report.

[Screenshot of the home via WFLA; screenshot of Laundrie and Petito via Nomadic Statik]

