Fmr Trump Voting Commission Official Forced to Apologize for Falsely Accusing People of Voter Fraud

A former commissioner on President Donald Trump’s now-defunct Voter Fraud Commission reached a settlement this week with a group of Virginia voters who claimed they were subjected to false accusations of felony voter fraud.

The initial lawsuit was filed last year in Virginia federal court by voting rights groups and four individuals accusing the Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF) and its president and general counsel J. Christian Adams of creating and distributing reports that falsely mislabeled them as non-citizens who illegally registered to vote — despite all of the plaintiffs being American citizens.

The PILF reports, titled “Alien Invasion in Virginia” and “Alien Invasion II,” were released in 2016 and 2017 respectively, and stated that thousands of people had committed felonies by illegally registering to vote in Virginia. The reports then went on to list the personal information of many of the purported felons, including their names, addresses, phone numbers, and in some cases social security numbers.

The plaintiffs claimed that the false accusations and releasing of their personal information amounted to voter intimidation and defamation.

Under the settlement agreement, PILF will be required to place an addendum at the front of the “Alien” reports which will read, “PILF recognizes that individuals in [the removed exhibits] were in fact citizens and that these citizens did not commit felonies. PILF profoundly regrets any characterization of those registrants as felons or instances of registration or voting as felonies.”

Adams, a former attorney for George W. Bush’s Department of Justice, must also provide a written apology to the plaintiffs on behalf of himself and the group, which is also required to remove any personal information of individuals purported to have illegally registered to vote from its current and future reports.

PILF released a statement Tuesday in which the group offered a “profound apology that it relied so heavily on the commonwealth election records, it seemed implausible that Virginia would be improperly removing American citizens from the voter rolls.”

“The Foundation looks forward to discussing the vast resources behind those who oppose election integrity and engage in efforts to stifle any speech that raises awareness of the real vulnerabilities in the security of American elections,” PILF said.

However, it should be noted that documents revealed through discovery appear to show that at the time PILF released the Alien reports, the group possessed internal emails from Virginia election officials who were worried about how the state’s voting records were being misrepresented. Additionally, PILF leaders had received multiple internal warnings about it, which indicates that the group was well aware that the information they were using was not accurate.

In one email exchange, after PILF Communications and Research Director Logan C. Churchwell was told that the names being used in the “Alien” reports were not accurate, he responded by saying, essentially, that it didn’t matter if it would help them achieve legislative reform.

“All of the below traffic from those guys can be true,” Churchwell wrote, referencing the concerns over the veracity of the data being used in PILF’s ‘Alien’ reports. “We still have the opportunity to convert pushback into official confusion to justify our call for top-down overhaul. The fog of war favors the aggressors here.”

Cameron Kistler, an attorney at Protect Democracy (one of the voting rights groups that brought the lawsuit), praised the settlement as a win for democracy.

“Not only did it reaffirm that the Voting Rights Act and the Ku Klux Klan Act guarantee every eligible voter the right to vote free from intimidation, but the defendants also agreed to put in place safeguards to ensure that they never again injure innocent Virginians,” Kistler said.

That sentiment was echoed by Sean M. Tepe, a lead pro bono counsel in the case.

“Our plaintiffs, and an undetermined number of other citizens, were wrongly caught up in Defendants’ effort to create a voter fraud narrative and manufacture fear,” Tepe said in a statement. “This settlement proves that facts still matter and that innocent people should not be used as pawns in others’ political wars.”

