Florida Parents, Students Sue Ron DeSantis Over Newly Signed ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill Designed to ‘Stigmatize, Silence, and Erase’ LGBTQ People

In the first legal challenge to Republican governor Ron DeSantis‘ “Don’t Say Gay” bill, a group of Florida students, parents, and educators say that the newly-signed law is “an unlawful attempt to stigmatize, silence, and erase LGBTQ people in Florida’s public schools.”

The complaint was filed Thursday by the law firm of Kaplan, Hecker, and Fink, on behalf of a group of plaintiffs that include Florida students, parents, a teacher, and advocacy groups, led by the non-profit Equality Florida. DeSantis is named as a defendant, along with multiple Florida education officials.

The lawsuit alleges violations of Due Process and Equal Protection, as well as First Amendment free speech rights.

The filing comes just days after DeSantis signed House Bill 1557 into law. Referring to the law as the “Parental Rights in Education” bill, DeSantis praised the legislation as a way to “stand up for the rights of parents and the fundamental role they play in the education of their children.”

The law expressly prohibits “classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in certain grade levels or in a specified manner,” and says that “[c]lassroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.”

Those restrictions, the lawsuit says, along with the law’s enforcement mechanism that allows any parent to file a lawsuit over instruction they suspect violates the law, will have a drastic chilling effect on students, teachers, and parents.

The complaint raises numerous questions about how the law will affect discussions around LGBTQ+ issues in school and school-related functions.

To appreciate how this dynamic will unfold in practice, just consider how students, teachers, parents, guests, and school personnel might navigate these common questions: Can a student of two gay parents talk about their family during a class debate about civics? Can that student paint a family portrait in art class? Can a lesbian student refer to their own coming out experience while responding to a work of literature? Can a transgender student talk about their gender identity while studying civil rights in history class? What if that occurs in homeroom, or during an extracurricular activity with a faculty supervisor, or in an op-ed in the faculty supervised school newspaper? Are teachers allowed to respond if students discuss these aspects of their identities or family life in class? If so, what can they say? Do those same limits apply if a teacher intervenes where a student is being bullied or beaten (or mistreated at home) based on their sexual orientation or gender identity? What if students address aspects of LGBTQ identity in essays for which teachers must provide grades and feedback? Speaking of which, can a history teacher educate their students about the history of LGBTQ rights? Can a government teacher discuss Obergefell v. Hodges, 576 U.S. 644 (2015)? Can an English teacher make note of queer themes or plots—and can they assign books in which one of the characters (or their families, or a side character) is LGBTQ? Does the librarian have to remove every book with LGBTQ characters or references? More simply, can a gay or transgender teacher put a family photo on their desk? Can they refer to themselves and their spouse (and their own children) by the proper pronouns? What do they do if a student’s same-sex parents visit the class together on career day, or ask to join a field trip? Are those parents forbidden from speaking to the class, on the theory that their very presence somehow instructs students on “sexual orientation”?

“One might even ask: would it violate H.B. 1557 for a teacher to discuss with their students this very lawsuit and the public controversy surrounding H.B. 1557?” the complaint adds. “Under the plain language of the law, the answer might well be ‘yes.'”

“With the passage of HB 1557, Florida has not only taken a giant step backwards, but it has done so at the expense of our children, the most vulnerable members of society,” attorney Roberta Kaplan said in a statement. “It is hard to imagine anything more offensive to our constitutional system than treating one group of school kids as second class based solely on who they are or who their parents are. This law cannot be allowed to stand.”

The coalition wants a federal judge to block the law and award them punitive damages.

DeSantis’ office did not immediately respond to Law&Crime’s request for comment.

You can read the complaint, via the law firm of Kaplan, Hecker, and Fink, below.

