FBI Announces Arrest of Man Whose Armed Civilian Group Detains Migrants

by | 9:40 am, April 21st, 2019

The FBI announced on Saturday the arrest of Larry Mitchell Hopkins, whose armed group has become infamous for detaining migrants to hand over to Border Patrol. The charge ostensibly has nothing to do with that.

Hopkins is known as leader of the United Constitutional Patriots. They’ve been hanging around the U.S.-Mexico border by Sunland Park, New Mexico, and stopping migrants at gunpoint, according to The New York Times profile. A spokesman for the group insisted that members implemented “a verbal citizen’s arrest” and that they’re there to support Border Patrol. He said in a report published Thursday that CBP never asked them to stand down.

Border Patrol told The Daily Beast they don’t condone the group’s actions.

“Interference by civilians in law enforcement matters could have public safety and legal consequences for all parties involved,” said an official.

Their actions have received condemnation from the New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, the American Civil Liberties Union, and state Attorney General Hector Balderas.

“These individuals should not attempt to exercise authority reserved for law enforcement,” Balderas said in a statement.

Hopkins’ problems with the law dates back some years.

It’s unclear if Hopkins has an attorney in this matter.

