‘Cowardly and Senseless’ Shooting Left 10 People Injured in New Orleans, Police Say

Police in New Orleans, Louisiana say a shooting left 10 people injured early Sunday morning.

“What happened in our city overnight was a cowardly and senseless act that we cannot and will not tolerate,” New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said in a statement, later adding, “To the victims — you are in our thoughts and prayers, and we will work tirelessly to bring those behind this cowardly act to justice. That is a promise.”

Earlier reporting had the number of victims at 11, but police later said it was actually 10.

UPDATE: Upon further investigation, the total number of victims in this incident is, in fact, 10. Investigation remains ongoing. #NOPDAlert — NOPD (@NOPDNews) December 1, 2019

Officers said that at about 3:21 a.m., cops near the 700 block of Canal Street heard gunshot. They checked the scene to find multiple people injured, though no police were reported injured. Two of the 10 victims were in critical condition, investigators said. Everyone was taken for medical treatment.

According to officials, state police and federal authorities are helping local cops look into this, but no arrests have been announced in connection to the shooting.

CORRECTION: An individual was detained near the scene. However, their possible involvement in this incident remains under investigation. No arrests have been made at this time. Investigation remains ongoing. #NOPDAlert — NOPD (@NOPDNews) December 1, 2019

Officers are requesting help from the public in solving the case:

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Eight District detectives at 504-658-6080, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

