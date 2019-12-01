Second Victim of the London Bridge Stabbing Attack Has Been Identified

The second victim of the London Bridge terror attack has this morning been identified as former Cambridge University student Saskia Jones. @AmeliaAdams9 #9News pic.twitter.com/dNKsdamCmA — Nine News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) December 1, 2019

Police in London have identified the other victim who died in a stabbing attack. Saskia Jones, a graduate of Cambridge University, was 23, according to the BBC.

Cops say Usman Khan, 28, stabbed five people on Friday, killing two. Jack Merritt, 25, was identified as the other person who died in the incident.

The suspect was previously convicted in an Al-Qaeda-inspired plot to put a pipe bomb in the London Stock Exchange. He released from prison in December 2018 on condition of wearing an electronic monitor. Khan was seen wearing a fake suicide vest, according to statements.

Bystanders are credited with confronting him on London Bridge, even using a fire extinguisher, and a narwhal tusk.

Police shot and killed the suspect. Officials described Khan’s actions as a terror attack.

Jones’ and Merritt’s families are mourning.

“Saskia was a funny, kind, positive influence at the centre of many people’s lives,” Jones’ family said in a statement obtained by Sky News. “She had a wonderful sense of mischievous fun and was generous to the point of always wanting to see the best in all people.”

Khan was reportedly set to speak at a prisoner rehabilitation conference at Fishmongers’ Hall, which is by London Bridge. The event was organized by the University of Cambridge.

Jones’ family said she was dedicated to support victims of crimes. Merritt was an advocate for defendants, said his father David Merritt.

“My son, Jack, who was killed in this attack, would not wish his death to be used as the pretext for more draconian sentences or for detaining people unnecessarily.. R.I.P. Jack: you were a beautiful spirit who always took the side of the underdog.” https://t.co/VbJndgZ33s — Kevin Maguire (@Kevin_Maguire) November 30, 2019

