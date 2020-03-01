Cops Say They’re Looking into Email Charles Vallow Sent Before Lori Vallow’s Brother Killed Him

Police in Chandler, Arizona say they’re looking into an email sent by the late Charles Vallow.

NEW INFO: Chandler PD tells Fox 10 that detectives are investigating an email allegedly sent from Lori Vallow’s former husband Charles Vallow before his death (7/11). Charles was shot and killed by Lori’s brother Alex Cox who claimed self-defense. #fox10phoenix pic.twitter.com/aQPWaK7O7a — Justin Lum Fox 10 (@jlumfox10) March 1, 2020

He was killed in Arizona last July 11 by Alex Cox, the brother of his estranged wife Lori Vallow. The shooter told police this was in self-defense, but no charges have been filed in that case. Cox died in December of unclear reasons, amid the September disappearance of Lori Vallow’s children Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

The widow and her children moved from Arizona to Iowa shortly after the shooting. She withdrew her son from his school via phone and email on September 5, claimed she received a job promotion in California, and said Charles Vallow died by suicide the previous month, school officials said according to Fox 10 Phoenix last month. Police in Chandler, Arizona got a search warrant for the son’s files, saying their investigation is related to conspiracy to commit first-degree homicide on July 11.

Lori and Charles Vallow had been on the outs for months before the shooting. The late husband filed court papers in February 2019 claiming that his wife professed to be a “god” preparing for the Second Coming of Christ. An attorney for Lori Vallow and her new husband Chad Daybell did not immediately return a Law&Crime request for comment about the email investigation. Vallow is in Hawaii, awaiting transfer back to Iowa in a desertion case over her 7-year-old son JJ and 17-year-old daughter Tylee. Police in Rexburg say that she left town instead of helping them find the missing kids.

Joshua Vallow has brown hair, has brown eyes, stands 4’0″, and weighs 50 pounds, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Tylee Ryan has blonde hair, has blue eyes, stands 5’0″, and weighs 160 pounds. Officials said the little brother “may be in need of medical attention.”

