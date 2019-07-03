Convicted Drug Lord El Chapo Denied a New Trial

Convicted Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman was denied a new trial on Wednesday in the Eastern District of New York. U.S. District Judge Brian M. Cogan determined that El Chapo was not entitled an evidentiary hearing or a new trial.

“Following a three-month trial, a jury found defendant guilty of 10 counts related to his widespread drug trafficking activity as a leader of the Sinaloa Cartel. Defendant has moved pursuant to Federal Rule of Criminal Procedure 33 for a new trial upon an evidentiary hearing based on allegations of juror misconduct. For the reasons below, his motion for both an evidentiary hearing and a new trial is denied,” the judge ruled.

El Chapo’s defense lawyers moved quickly for a new trial after explosive allegations were made in a VICE News article that jurors routinely consulted inadmissible evidence and broke court rules like talking to each another about the case in and outside the courtroom.

Prosecutors argued that the “nature of the alleged media exposure (which did not relate to the charged crimes), the Court’s repeated instructions as to the jury’s proper considerations, the jury’s diligence at trial, and the overwhelming evidence against the defendant, the alleged media exposure did not prejudice the defendant.”

Judge Cogan agreed.

“With respect to the jurors’ exposure to media coverage, defendant argues that a hearing is necessary ‘to determine how many jurors violated the Court’s instructions; exactly what they read and saw; whether, when and how frequently they discussed it; and precisely who said what to whom,'” the judge wrote. “But when defendant’s position is considered in conjunction with the entirety of the VICE article and the trial record, this request is the textbook definition of a fishing expedition, rather than ‘clear, strong, substantial and incontrovertible evidence that a specific, nonspeculative impropriety has occurred.'”

“And although the VICE article states generally that the jurors discussed media coverage, the juror did not identify any other specific media coverage that the jurors discussed, and as demonstrated above, there is no basis to explore that matter further,” he continued. “Thus, the record that is before me contradicts defendant’s conclusory statements that the jurors must have engaged in prejudicial premature deliberations.”

Throughout the trial, the defense argued that El Chapo was a fall guy for kingpin Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada. The jury in question found differently. Prosecutors alleged that Guzman violently trafficked in cocaine, heroin, marijuana, and methamphetamine and secured a conviction, meaning “one of the world’s most notorious criminals” would spend the rest of his life behind bars.

[Image via Alfredo EstrellaA/AFP/Getty Images]