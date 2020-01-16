Comey Under Investigation? Latest News Raises ‘Suspicions’ of Political Revenge

Could it be that James Comey is under investigation for a “years-old leak of classified information”? The New York Times reported on Thursday evening that it appears prosecutors have fixed their gaze on the fired FBI Director.

President Donald Trump calling for—and getting–investigations of his enemies is not without precedent, so it didn’t take long for “suspicions” to be raised about the timing of this news, and whether the probe is politically motivated.

The Times itself raised such suspicions, considering “prosecutors and F.B.I. agents typically investigate leaks of classified information around the time they appear in the news media, not years later.” Instead, the investigation is said to have begun in “recent months.”

National security lawyer Mark Zaid, one of the lawyers representing the Ukraine whistleblower, said “there’s many legitimate reasons why [an] investigation could be kicked off years after disclosure.” He also said, however, that this investigation “should raise suspicions (or at least eyebrows) to any reasonable person,” given that it focuses on Comey.

I've handled numerous classified leak cases. Candidly there's many legitimate reasons why investigation could be kicked off years after disclosure. That said, given this topic & subject alone should raise suspicions (or at least eyebrows) to any reasonable person. https://t.co/FPgd3JZFyu — Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) January 16, 2020

National security lawyer Bradley P. Moss, a partner at Zaid’s firm, suggested Trump’s fingerprints are all over this.

DOJ will keep doing this as long as trump keeps demanding it https://t.co/p3RHMiUU6P — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) January 16, 2020

Others legal commentators made similar comments.

Given Trump’s personal attacks against Comey, and the circumstances of his firing by Trump, any prosecution of Comey would be perceived as political payback. Trump’s attacks on Comey would also give Comey strong arguments to make before and during trial in his defense. https://t.co/sfd922vCJM — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) January 16, 2020

This looks, and the timing sounds, very political. https://t.co/nuYoSggpJv — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) January 16, 2020

Conservatives and allies of the president were also quick to react to the story, some criticizing the way the story was reported and others cheering the existence of the Comey-focused probe.

Yet again, the Comey leakers’ circle is leaking to their favored @nytimes mouthpieces to get out ahead of a bad story. Just like they did with IG report. Justice Dept. Investigating Years-Old Leaks and Appears Focused on Comeyhttps://t.co/bdDRxdOx8n — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) January 16, 2020

Very friendly telling of events here about Comey's apparent leaking to compliant media. If you read those articles and thought he wasn't a source, you're not very smart, though. "Justice Dept. Investigating Years-Old Leaks and Appears Focused on Comey" https://t.co/HgtYk7iNAV — Mollie (@MZHemingway) January 16, 2020

BREAKING: The Justice Department is investigating years-old leaks of classified intelligence relating to the Russia investigation Their focus? Disgraced former FBI Director Jim Comey. How many times does he have to be exposed as a liar & a leaker before he faces justice? RT! — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 16, 2020

NY Times: Dirty cop James Comey is now under investigation by federal prosecutors. https://t.co/6YtjS2NUPJ via @NYTimes — MARK SIMONE (@MarkSimoneNY) January 16, 2020

What is being examined, you ask? The leak of details to the media about a “Russian intelligence document” that reportedly “played a key role” in Comey’s decision to hold a July 2016 news conference announcing that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton would not be charged over private email server use. The unverified Russian intelligence document included information that was apparently pretty troubling to Comey that he decided to take matters into his own hands:

In the email, Ms. Wasserman Schultz suggested that then-Attorney General Loretta E. Lynch would make sure that Mrs. Clinton would not be prosecuted in the email case. Both Ms. Wasserman Schultz and Mr. Benardo have denied being in contact, suggesting the document was meant to be Russian disinformation. That document was one of the key factors that drove Mr. Comey to hold a news conference in July 2016 announcing that investigators would recommend no charges against Mrs. Clinton. Typically, senior Justice Department officials would decide how to proceed in such a high-profile case, but Mr. Comey was concerned that if Ms. Lynch played a central role in deciding whether to charge Mrs. Clinton, Russia could leak the email.

“Although there is evidence of potential violations of the statutes regarding the handling of classified information, our judgment is that no reasonable prosecutor would bring such a case,” Comey said at the time.

Comey was, and continues to be, widely criticized for that news conference. DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz called the move “extraordinary and insubordinate.”

