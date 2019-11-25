CNN’s John King: Rep. Nunes’s Refusal to Answer If He Was in Vienna with Shokin Is ‘Horseshit’

You may have heard that Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) threatened to sue the Daily Beast and CNN for reporting that he met with Ukraine’s former Prosecutor General Victor Shokin in 2018 to obtain dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden. When Nunes made that threat, he said the stories were “demonstrably false.” On Sunday, Fox News’s Maria Bartiromo directly asked Nunes if he met with Shokin in Vienna, but Nunes didn’t answer the question with a yes or a no. After Nunes’s answer was played Monday on CNN, CNN’s John King called what Nunes had to say “horseshit.”

“He told Breitbart this allegation is false, but when asked a direct yes-or-no question on Fox, he demonstrably dodged,” King said, before video of the Nunes interview played.

“Were you in Vienna with Shokin,” Bartiromo asked.

Nunes replied that he wanted to answer these questions but he couldn’t because “there is criminal activity here.”

“I really want to answer all of these questions, and I promise you I absolutely will come back on the show and answer these questions, but because there is criminal activity here, we’re working with the appropriate law enforcement agency,” Nunes said. “But I think you can understand that I can’t compete by trying to debate this out with the public media when 90% of the media are totally corrupt.”

King was clearly not satisfied with this answer.

“Forgive me, but horseshit. This is easy. This is easy. He was on a plane with staff that went somewhere during this time frame. There are either passports stamped or if they did it on a classified basis, there’s a crew on the plane. There’s the crew of his staff. He could go into a meeting with a Group of 8, including the speaker Nancy Pelosi, say ‘this never happened,’ and force a Democratic speaker to issue a statement saying ‘we looked at the documentation, he demonstrated this is demonstrably false.’ If it’s demonstrably false, demonstrate it.”

[Image via CNN screengrab]