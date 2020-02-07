CNN Political Analyst: If the Election Were Held This Week, Trump Would Win and Might Win ‘Big’

Amid the Iowa caucus, State of the Union, and impeachment acquittal hysteria, a White House former adviser to Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton predicted that President Donald Trump would win and might win “big” if the 2020 election were held this week.

CNN senior political analyst David Gergen made the prediction Friday morning when asked by CNN anchor Jim Sciutto for his way-too-early $5 bet.

“I’m going to put you on the spot here. If you were betting five bucks on what you’ve seen from the Democratic field and Trump’s message, will trump be re-elected?” the CNN host asked.

Sciutto first asked guest Robert Barnett for his take, but Barnett declined to go there, quoting Sciutto’s “it’s too early” line. Sciutto then shifted to Gergen.

“Listen, if the election were held this week, Donald Trump would win, and might win big,” Gergen answered.

Democratic candidates head to New Hampshire on Friday, where Iowa frontrunners (?) Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren will headline a debate at Saint Anselm College’s Sullivan Arena. Also on the stage will be Joe Biden, Amy Klobuchar, Andrew Yang, and Tom Steyer.

The debate is scheduled to air on ABC from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

[Image via CNN screengrab]