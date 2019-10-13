What to Know About Reported Mall Shooting in Boca Raton, Florida

There’s been a reported shooting at a mall in Boca Raton, Florida. Right now, there’s apparently one confirmed gunshot victim. Here’s what we currently know about the developing incident.

1. No Longer an ‘Active’ Situation

The situation developed Sunday at Town Center Mall in Boca Raton. Local cops asked that people in the mall shelter in place while police and SWAT search the grounds.

“There is no active shooter at this time at Town Center Mall,” authorities said in an update. Police said they had responded to reports of shots fired, and were still searching the mall.

2. One Victim

As things stand, there’s local reports of one gunshot victim.

One gunshot victim from Boca Raton mall shooting. They’ve been taken to Delray Medical. @pbpost — Hannah Morse (@mannahhorse) October 13, 2019

From a Christine Stapleton, a reporter with The Palm Beach Post:

My roommate was inside the Boca Mall when shooting occurred about 3 pm near Lululemon and Art of Shaving. Sounded like pops, not automatic gunfire. One person shot. Condition unknown. People inside have been taken to nearby restaurant to speak w/ police. — Christine Stapleton (@StapletonPBPost) October 13, 2019

3. People Taking Shelter in the Mall

As seen on video, some people at the mall remain in the stores as officers search the grounds.

MORE: @BocaPolice are searching through the mall after reports of an active shooter. Many employees locked in place. We’re expecting an update from police shortly @WPLGLocal10

VIDEO: from @RpSoles pic.twitter.com/HMTZOVUhXr — Andrew Perez (@AndrewPerezWPLG) October 13, 2019

Others can be seen leaving as cops arrive at the scene.

BREAKING: large police presence at Boca Raton mall. Employees reporting they are locked in place, texting loved ones about *possible* shooter. We’re working to gather more information RIGHT NOW. Standby. @WPLGLocal10

VIDEO courtesy: @umdontbejelly #boca #bocaraton pic.twitter.com/aR5A2czFiM — Andrew Perez (@AndrewPerezWPLG) October 13, 2019

