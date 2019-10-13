Featured Posts

What to Know About Reported Mall Shooting in Boca Raton, Florida

by | 4:47 pm, October 13th, 2019

There’s been a reported shooting at a mall in Boca Raton, Florida. Right now, there’s apparently one confirmed gunshot victim. Here’s what we currently know about the developing incident.

1. No Longer an ‘Active’ Situation

The situation developed Sunday at Town Center Mall in Boca Raton. Local cops asked that people in the mall shelter in place while police and SWAT search the grounds.

“There is no active shooter at this time at Town Center Mall,” authorities said in an update. Police said they had responded to reports of shots fired, and were still searching the mall.

2. One Victim

As things stand, there’s local reports of one gunshot victim.

From a Christine Stapleton, a reporter with The Palm Beach Post:

3. People Taking Shelter in the Mall

As seen on video, some people at the mall remain in the stores as officers search the grounds.

Others can be seen leaving as cops arrive at the scene.

[Screengrab via Andrew Perez]

