Lori Loughlin Hired a Prison Consultant to Help Her Prepare ‘for the Worst,’ Report Says

Actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli, two of the defendants in the wide-ranging “Varsity Blues” scandal, have reportedly hired a prison-life consultant just in case they’re found guilty.

“They realize that if they are convicted, they’ll have to serve time,” said a source close to Loughlin, according to PEOPLE. “And they’re figuring out what that would look like, which includes hiring a consultant to explain prison life to them.”

The couple is accused of paying a total of $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters Olivia Jade Giannulli, 20, and Isabella Rose Giannulli, 21, into the University of Southern California. They tried to get the girls into school as participants in the crew team even though the children weren’t in crew, prosecutors said.

They were just one of many wealthy parents charged with shelling out money to William “Rick” Singer, the CEO of a college prep company The Key, to improperly grease the wheels, and help their children get into college. Singer, however, flipped, and became an informant for prosecutors.

Loughlin and Giannuli maintain their innocence. They’ve pleaded not guilty to charges including money laundering conspiracy, and conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery. They’re arguing that they gave the money believing this would be for legitimate donations.

The source in the PEOPLE article maintains Loughlin’s decision to hire a prison consultant doesn’t mean she’s essentially giving up.

“The advisor is there to help her learn the ropes,” said the source. “That’s not to be construed that she thinks she’s going to lose her case.” The person also said, “She’s preparing for the worst, but hoping for the best.”

The source declined to go at length regarding what Loughlin would learn, but said it would have to do with prison life, the culture, and how to stay out of confrontations with other inmates.

“Table manners are different,” the person said. “Social interactions are different. Here on the outside, eye contact is a good thing. You meet someone and you shake their hands and stare them in the eyes. In prison, you might not do that. You don’t want to challenge someone.”

