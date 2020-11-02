Bail Set at $2 Million for Kenosha Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse

The defendant in an alleged double murder in Kenosha, Wisconsin has a chance to be free ahead of trial, but it is going to cost some money. Bail has been set at $2 million for Kyle Rittenhouse, 17. He will likely be able to post this amount, however, considering that his attorneys have raised significant funds for his defense, raking in almost $1 million as of early September.

JUST IN: Bail has been set at $2 million in the case of accused Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse. pic.twitter.com/G8U1T394IB — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) November 2, 2020

The defendant is a minor, but Law&Crime is naming him because he is being charged as an adult. Rittenhouse, an Illinois resident, traveled to Kenosha amid protests over the police shooting of Wisconsin man Jacob Blake, 29. But the teenager was there as part of a number of armed people, who insisted they were there to protect local property among friction between police and protesters. Some scrutinized and criticized this position, as well as the so-called “militia” defenses. The defense insists that the fatal shootings of Anthony Huber, 26, and Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, by Rittenhouse were in self-defense.

Charges are first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, attempted first-degree intentional homicide, and possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under the age of 18.

A judge recently approved the defendant’s extradition from Illinois to Wisconsin.

A crowd chases a suspected shooter down in Kenosha. He trips and falls, then turns with the gun and fires several times. Shots can be heard fired elsewhere as well, corroborating reports of multiple shooters tonight #Kenosha #KenoshaRiots pic.twitter.com/qqsYWmngFW — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 26, 2020

Footage from the incident shows Rittenhouse, armed with a rifle, being chased. At least one man in a white shirt strikes him. After the defendant had fallen to the ground, another man made a leaping kick. People at the scene scattered as Rittenhouse opened fire.

