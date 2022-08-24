After LA County Lawyer Calls for a Defense Verdict, Jurors Begin Deliberating in Vanessa Bryant’s Lawsuit Over Crash Photos

Jurors began deliberating about 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday in the trial over Vanessa Bryant and Christopher Chester’s lawsuits against Los Angeles County, with a county lawyer describing the case as built not on evidence but emotion and speculation about photos that were deleted long ago.

The sheriff’s deputies and firefighters who responded to the Jan. 26, 2020, helicopter crash that killed Bryant and Chester’s spouses and daughters acted heroically, and they shouldn’t have to worry about who at the command post they sent photos of the scene simply because lawyers might be upset about it two or three years later, Mira Hashmall told jurors.

“People who haven’t done the work aren’t in a place to judge it,” Hashmall said, and first responders “don’t have scripts and outlines like lawyers.”

She also emphasized that Bryant and Chester’s lawsuits have put graphic details about the crash into the public record that Los Angeles County would never have disclosed. The lawyer said, “to claim privacy then put those confidential details in the public? It’s hard to understand.”

Hashmall spoke for about an hour to a full courtroom that included Los Angeles Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka, who testified as the first witness, his wife, pediatrician Kristin Pelinka, and soccer star Sydney Leroux, who was the inspiration behind Gianna Bryant wearing the number 2 on her jersey. It followed argument Tuesday afternoon from Bryant’s lawyer Craig Lavoie and Chester’s lawyer, Jerry Jackson, who recommended damages totaling $75 million.

But Bryant’s lawyer Luis Li said in his rebuttal to Hashmall on Wednesday that Bryant has never named a specific dollar amount and instead has always asked for justice for Gianna and Kobe Bryant. The verdict form doesn’t allow, however, for jurors to call for “better training and policies” or a place to say, “Hey, people should own up” and confess to what they did. They can only award monetary damages, and Li said he hopes the jury will see their verdict as a way to “shine a light on Kobe and Gianna’s legacy” that will “allow them to continue helping people across the country,” an apparent reference to a the nonprofit Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation.

“She trusts that you will find what is the justice and reasonable number,” Li said.

This is a developing story.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]