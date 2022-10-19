‘A Nightmare’: Family and Police Searching for Missing Princeton Student Last Seen Near Dormitory

A 20-year-old college student is missing from Princeton University. Misrach Ewunetie, 20, of the class of 2024 was last seen at about 3 a.m. on Friday in the vicinity of Scully Hall, a dormitory building, the school says.

The student’s disappearance has her family deeply worried. Her parents essentially have not eaten or slept since Sunday, especially her father, according to her older brother Universe Ewunetie.

“She is the gem of the house,” he told the US Sun in a Wednesday report. “Their only daughter and the youngest. She is very loved.”

Universe said his sister had been returning after meeting members of the Princeton Terrace Club, which is an “eating club” focused on meals and live events.

Misrach’s disappearance is out of character, he said. She was studying sociology with a minor in computer science and was liking school.

“She doesn’t have any personal problems that I’m aware of,” he said. The family is certain she did not have mental health challenges, he said.

Neither is she dating.

“We contacted her close friends,” he said. “Everybody said she’s not dating anybody.”

She did not show up on Saturday to her interview regarding her application for American citizenship, he said. She grew up in Ohio after her family arrived in the states from Ethiopia in 2008. Misrach was valedictorian of the 2020 graduating class at Villa Angela – St. Joseph High School in Cleveland. She received to a full four-year scholarship to Princeton through the QuestBridge National College Match program.

Universe, 30, arrived from California to help out in the search. He said she had shared her location with their brother, 23-year-old Jhonatan, and her phone last pinged early Sunday from a housing complex near Penns Neck. Being within West Windsor Township, this is a community about a short drive from Princeton. The outlet said they saw a screenshot of her phone activity, and that the ping happened at around 3:27 a.m.

Universe said he was out there with police to help search for his loved one and speak to residents.

“It was not enough time because the back area was wooded and full of ground vines and shrubs,” he said. “That’s the last place her phone pinged. It’s very unlike her to turn off her phone. Kids these days don’t turn off their phones. They love their phones.”

Princeton described Misrach as standing 5 feet and 4 inches. She weighs 130 pounds.

“She has brown eyes, black hair and light brown complexion,” they said.

The university is asking that anyone with information call the Department of Public Safety at (609) 258-1000. You can also submit an anonymous tip online.

“As part of the continuing efforts to locate missing undergraduate student Misrach Ewunetie ’24, there is an increased law enforcement presence on and around campus including the use of a helicopter, drones and watercraft,” the school announced on Wednesday.

As part of the continuing efforts to locate missing undergraduate student Misrach Ewunetie ’24, there is an increased law enforcement presence on and around campus including the use of a helicopter, drones and watercraft. — Princeton University (@Princeton) October 19, 2022

“I cannot explain,” Universe said. “It’s a nightmare that I cannot wake up from.”

[Images via Princeton University]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]