 Ezra Blount Dies from Astroworld Festival Tragedy
9-Year-Old Boy Died from Catastrophic Injuries Sustained in Astroworld Festival Crowd Crush: Family Attorney

Alberto LuperonNov 15th, 2021, 12:15 am
NRG Park day after the Astroworld Festival tragedy.

NRG Park on Nov. 6, 2021, the day after the tragedy.

A boy horrifically injured from the Astroworld Festival crowd crush has died from his injuries, his family’s attorney said in a statement released Sunday night. Ezra Blount, 9, had been in a medically induced coma.

“The Blount family tonight is grieving the incomprehensible loss of their precious young son,” Attorney Ben Crump said in a statement. “This should not have been the outcome of taking their son to a concert, what should have been a joyful celebration. Ezra’s death is absolutely heartbreaking. We are committed to seeking answers and justice for the Blount family. But tonight we stand in solidarity with the family, in grief, and in prayer.”

Blount’s family were among many who have sued over the tragic crowd crush on Nov. 5, 2021 in Houston, Texas. They filed a complaint against rapper Travis Scott and Live Nation, blaming them for the tragedy, as the concert broke down and the crowd rushed through the scene.

“We attended Travis Scott’s Astro world fest I had my son on my shoulders awaiting drakes [sic] stage appearance I began to be crushed until I couldn’t breathe I passed out,” Ezra’s father Treston Blount wrote in a GoFundMe campaign. “And I woke up and my son was gone and due to his severe injuries which are swelling in the back of brain damage and trauma to nearly all organs we are certain that he was trampled and is still in induced coma we are thankful for his life and thankful for all the prayers and positivity we are asking for donations for his medical bills and anything that comes along with this tragedy [sic].”

Ezra Blount sustained injuries causing swelling to the back of his brain, as well as trauma to almost all of his organs, his father said. He is the 10th person to die from injuries.

Through a previous statement from his representatives, Scott has expressed sadness over what happened, saying he wants to provide aid to families.

[Image via Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images]

