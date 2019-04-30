At Least 2 Reported Dead in Shooting on Campus of University of North Carolina at Charlotte

Multiple people have reportedly been shot at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Although a male suspect is reportedly in custody, the campus is still on lockdown.

WSOC-TV reported that officials say at least two are dead and four injured.

BREAKING UPDATE: Officials say 2 people are dead, 4 are hurt after a shooting at UNC Charlotte. https://t.co/9BUbMuKST3 — WSOCTV (@wsoctv) April 30, 2019

At least three people are at the hospital, per local reports.

Source tells me 5 shot. 2 have died. 3 are at hospital. I’m told shooter in custody is male. @wsoctv https://t.co/ad4oiRFRgW — Allison Latos (@AllisonWSOC9) April 30, 2019

.@Medic911Press reports: 2 DOA reported on-scene. 2 treated for life threat injuries and 2 non life threat injuries to CMC. Final numbers pending. @wsoctv https://t.co/GuHHX99KlD — Allison Latos (@AllisonWSOC9) April 30, 2019

Two people are said to have sustained life-threatening injuries, while two others suffered non-life threatening injuries. The suspect, early reports say, is a student. Multiple media outlets and reporters are now identifying the suspect as 22-year-old Trystan Andrew Terrell, a history student.

BREAKING: Sources say the shooter was Trystan Andrew Terrell, a history student at #UNCC @wsoctv — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) April 30, 2019

Sources tell me shooting suspect is Trystan Andrew Terrell, 22 years old. @wsoctv https://t.co/GuHHX99KlD — Allison Latos (@AllisonWSOC9) April 30, 2019

Video shared by local news outlet WCNC appeared to show an individual in handcuffs.

JUST IN: we just got this video of someone being dragged off UNCC campus in handcuffs, head down. @wcnc #uncc pic.twitter.com/eNjFeICwNI — Savannah Levins (@LevinsReports) April 30, 2019

SWAT was reportedly deployed to engage a “barricaded suspect” on Tuesday evening.

CMPD has activated SWAT in reference to a barricaded subject in the 5600 block of Coulee Place. — CMPD News (@CMPD) April 30, 2019

Developing: Multiple people have been injured in a shooting at University of North Carolina at Charlotte, a suspect is in custody – @wsoctv @FOX46News @wcnc — Jon Passantino (@passantino) April 30, 2019

#BREAKING Heading to @unccharlotte Reports of shots fired on campus. @MecklenburgEMS mass casualty bus is en route as well. Huge response from @CMPD Working to get info. Stay with @wcnc pic.twitter.com/2rgX4VPfWZ — Xavier Walton (@xmanwalton) April 30, 2019

A mass casualty bus also responded to the scene.

An alert was sent out from the university’s Office of Emergency Management, advising students to “Run, Hide, Fight” and “[s]ecure [themselves] immediately.”

NinerAlert: Campus lockdown continues. Remain in a safe location. Monitor email and UNCC homepage. — UNCC OEM (@NinerAlerts) April 30, 2019

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney has reportedly arrived on scene. The situation is described as “still very active.”

BREAKING UPDATE: @CMPD chief @chiefputney just arrived at @unccharlotte after reports of multiple people shot on campus. Still very active. Watch @wsoctv NOW for continuing coverage. pic.twitter.com/4vFbGvtYCi — Liz Foster (@lizfosterWSOC9) April 30, 2019

A student-family reunification area has been established.

⚠️ALERT: UNC Charlotte Students and families, please head to 8600 University City Boulevard. We are sending all students there to be reunified with their families.⚠️ — CMPD News (@CMPD) April 30, 2019

Meanwhile, another alert from the school reports that law enforcement is “individually sweeping buildings on campus.”

NinerAlert: Buildings being swept by law enforcement. Law enforcement is individually sweeping buildings on campus. Follow officer commands. — UNCC OEM (@NinerAlerts) April 30, 2019

