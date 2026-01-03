A Pennsylvania couple is accused of beating two children with their fists and "household objects" including a curtain rod for months.

Gebron Reid, 31, and Malina Ounn, 29, have each been charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of children and two counts of simple assault.

The defendants waived their preliminary hearings set for Nov. 26, and their cases were moved to county court.

The couple are believed to have abused the children between July and December of 2025 at their home on the 600 block of East King Street in Lancaster, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office,

One of the children reportedly told law enforcement that "Reid and Ounn struck her in the face, head, back and stomach numerous times with items including a curtain rod and an extension cord."

There was at least one instance of particular note to authorities.

In December, "the victim said Ounn threatened to kill her," the DA's office recounted.

"The victim was so frightened by Ounn's words and actions that she fled the residence, she told police," the agency's press release reads.

The prosecutorial press release went on: "A second victim told police Reid and Ounn hit her in the back, face and stomach using a wooden stick."

The ages of the children, as well as their relationships to the defendants, is unclear.

Authorities filed charges against Reid, at least, in October. The DA's office said he is also "accused of screaming at and threatening an assistant district attorney during a scheduled preliminary hearing on the matter on Oct. 6." He was subsequently charged with retaliation against a prosecutor or judicial official and terroristic threats.

Ounn, too, faces a terroristic threat charge.

Both defendants were free as of Friday after Reid posted $100,000 bail for the Oct. 6, incident and Ounn posted a $5,000 unsecured bail. They are both scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 19, for a status conference.

Lancaster, Pennsylvania, is located about a 90-minute drive west of Philadelphia.