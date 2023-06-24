The girlfriend of a Pennsylvania dentist who murdered his wife while on a 2016 safari in Africa – to curry favor with his mistress – was sentenced for her role in the grim affair this week.

In August 2022, Lawrence “Larry” P. Rudolph was found guilty of foreign murder in the 2016 death of Bianca Rudolph, his wife of 34 years, who was shot and killed in the Republic of Zambia. He later cashed in on her life insurance and collected payouts in excess of $4.8 million. He was also convicted on one count of mail fraud.

During his trial, prosecutors alleged that Rudolph admitted to the murder during a public spat with his girlfriend at a steakhouse in 2020 after learning that his wife’s death – which had long been settled by Zambian authorities and insurance company investigators as accidental – was being looked at as intentional by the FBI.

“I killed my f–––––– wife for you!” Larry Rudolph allegedly told his lover, Lori Milliron, 65, according to a government witness.

Larry Rudolph, who has a net worth reportedly in the area of some $15 million due to a successful chain of dental franchises he started in 2006, was criminally charged in December 2021.

“During 2016, the Rudolphs traveled to Zambia multiple times,” a superseding complaint says. “Their final trip to Zambia was scheduled to take place between September 27, 2016, and October 11, 2016. Bianca Rudolph’s goal during the trip was to kill a leopard. She was unsuccessful in killing a leopard but did kill numerous other animals during the trip. Lawrence Rudolph was present for the hunt but was not actively hunting. The Rudolphs took two guns for the hunt: a Remington .375 Rifle and a Browning 12-gauge shotgun.”

While packing to head home in the early morning, Bianca Rudolph was shot in the chest with the Browning. The government’s theory of the case rested upon the distance Bianca Rudolph was apparently shot from.

“At that distance, there is reason to believe that Bianca Rudolph was not killed by an accidental discharge,” the FBI concluded.

Last year, Milliron was convicted of perjury, being an accessory to murder after the fact, and obstructing a grand jury. On Friday, she was sentenced to 17 years in prison for being an accessory to the crime.

Rudolph himself has yet to be sentenced.

In a sentencing memorandum, prosecutors asked for an atypically-long sentence for the dentist’s girlfriend.

“Lori Milliron encouraged Lawrence Rudolph to kill his wife for her,” the document reads. “She told him to divorce Bianca Rudolph. When he said he couldn’t afford to do that, Milliron responded by helping Rudolph procure propofol – a lethal anesthetic drug that could be used as a poison – before he took the trip where he did what she had wanted: get rid of Bianca.”

At her sentencing hearing, Bianca Rudolph’s daughter addressed the woman who cajoled her man into murder.

“Lori, you have taken my parents,” Ana Rudolph said in comments reported by ABC News. “Despite everything you have done, you will never take my soul. This might be difficult to understand … because you don’t have one.”

