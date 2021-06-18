Yet Another Person Sought in Dismemberment Murder of Georgia Mother of Two Rossana Delgado

 Maria Katherine Chavez Encarnacion Sought in Dismemberment Murder of Rossana Delgado
Alberto LuperonJun 18th, 2021, 11:46 am
Images of Maria Katherine Chavez Encarnacion (left), and Rossana Delgado

Another person is being sought in the dismemberment murder of a mother of two in Georgia. This time, the suspect is Maria Katherine Chavez Encarnacion, 28, a Marietta resident who is wanted in the April death of Rossana Delgado, 37.

The suspect’s last known location was Mexico, said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Some other suspects were previously arrested with the help of authorities in Mexico.

Delgado, a taxi driver, went missing in Georgia in April and was discovered dead at a residence in Cherry Log, authorities have said. She had allegedly been dismembered and burned, according to an Univision Atlanta report.

Four suspects were named at first and each sought on warrants for murder:

  • Megan Alyssa Colone, 30, for Stone Mountain, Georgia. She was suspected of traveling with kids, and going under the alias of Grace Beda.
  • Juan Ayala-Rodriguez, 35, of Gainesville, Georgia.
  • Oscar Manuel Garcia, 26, of Austell, Georgia.
  • Mario Alberto Barbosa-Juarez, 29, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

A fifth person was also sought and later named as Juan Antonio Vega, 25, a resident of Cobb County. Vega, Garcia, and Colone were arrested in Mexico and taken to the United States, authorities said in May.

A murder warrant was also taken out on Oklahoma woman Carolina Jazmin Rodriguez-Ramirez, 28. She is believed to be in Mexico with Barbosa-Juarez, authorities have said.

From top left, clockwise: Megan Alyssa Colone, Juan Ayala-Rodriguez, Mario Alberto Barbosa-Juarez, and Oscar Manuel Garcia.

Another person, Calvin Harvard, 28, was arrested in April for alleged tampering with evidence, and theft by receiving stolen property. Others have been taken into custody on other lesser charges.

[Images of suspects via Georgia Bureau of Investigation; image of Delgado via Barrow County Sheriff’s Office]

