These 4 People and Unknown 5th Suspect Sought in Murder of Georgia Mother of Two, Authorities Say

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation say they are looking for four people, and an unknown fifth suspect, in the murder of mother-of-two Rossana Delgado, 37.

The victim, a resident of the Barrow County town of Bethlehem, was reported missing April 16, authorities said. She last seen in DeKalb County. Gilmer County deputies found her Tuesday when they performed a welfare check at a residence in Cherry Log.

Now the GBI says that four, maybe five people are responsible for the murder. Authorities suggest that the suspects might have left the state.

Megan Alyssa Colone , 30, for Stone Mountain, Georgia. She might be traveling with kids, and going under the alias of Grace Beda .

, 30, for Stone Mountain, Georgia. She might be traveling with kids, and going under the alias of . Juan Ayala-Rodriguez , 35, of Gainesville, Georgia.

, 35, of Gainesville, Georgia. Oscar Manuel Garcia , 26, of Austell, Georgia.

, 26, of Austell, Georgia. Mario Alberto Barbosa-Juarez , 29, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

, 29, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. and an unknown fifth suspect.

From the GBI:

Concerted efforts to identify the fifth suspect in this case are ongoing. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Colone, Ayala-Rodriguez, Garcia or Barbosa-Juarez are asked to call the GBI Tipline at 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), report the information online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online or by downloading the mobile app, See Something Send Something. If you see any of these individuals, do not approach them. Call 911 immediately.

Authorities were still waiting for the autopsy results as of Saturday.

In addition to having two children, Delgado reportedly also became a grandmother recently.

Her husband last spoke to her on the 16th, before she picked up a person for her job as a taxi driver, according to 11 Alive. He reported her missing about eight hours after.

Surveillance footage placed her with another woman in the DeKalb City of Chamblee.

The disappearance of Delgado, who is originally from Venezuela, left locals frightened, said friend Pedro Viloria. He mentioned the area had many people from that country.

“A lot of them do Lyft, Uber, taxi services,” he said. “So I think this was very much a case where a lot of community members, especially Venezuelan community members, saw themselves and it was very, very close to home and very scary. I think there’s just a fear swooping the community right now.”

