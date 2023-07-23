Man allegedly shot and killed his pregnant boyfriend and then himself in murder-suicide

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Florida man who allegedly murdered his pregnant boyfriend and stole the life of the victim’s unborn child has a lengthy history of terrorizing the people in his life, as indicated in court documents.

Riley John Groover, 26, shot and killed himself after carrying out the homicide, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office in Florida said.

His mother identified the victim as Camden Ryder, 21, a transgender man who was eight months pregnant, according to WTSP.

This incident happened in the community of Inwood in the city of Winter Haven, authorities said. Groover shot Ryder multiple times, said deputies, who did not name the victim or otherwise release information on him.

First responders and medical staff at the hospital could not save the unborn baby despite all efforts, the sheriff’s office said.

“The incident occurred just after 7:00 p.m. outside in a neighborhood in front of several witnesses near their home located on Central Avenue West,” authorities wrote. “At this stage in the investigation it’s clear that this is a domestic-related double murder suicide.”

Groover and Ryder were engaged to be married and loved each other very much, the suspect’s mother told WTSP, saying it could be a volatile relationship and the couple argued over work around the house where they and the mother lived. Groover’s mother reportedly suspected this is what led up to the murder-suicide.

Groover’s mother also said that Groover took her gun, which she had in the home for protection, and used it to shoot Ryder.

Family members said the couple argued in the past and it turned physical, deputies said.

“None of those incidents were reported to law enforcement,” authorities said.

Documents indicate Groover had a long history of lashing out violently. He committed these prior acts against other people, not Ryder, they said.

On Sept. 22, 2014, Groover, then 17, admitted to firing five BB pellets through the window of a home, according to deputies.

“The suspect also openly stated that he willfully, maliciously, and repeatedly harassed the victim via text and phone calls after the victim asked him to stop,” the deputy wrote. “This has been ongoing for approximately one year.”

Groover kicked the uniformed deputy in the leg when the deputy reached for handcuffs to arrest him, according to officials. He struck deputies as they tried to arrest him. Finally, they had to tase him, stated the arrest affidavit.

He was later convicted of battery on a law enforcement officer and was on juvenile conditional release until April 2016.

In a newer case, Groover argued with his mother on March 14, 2016. He broke a bottle on the kitchen floor and used a hatchet to break several doors in the residence, according to the arrest affidavit.

“The victim, REDACTED, was on the front porch and observed Groover approaching her with a weapon, [which] she believed was the hatchet, in his hand,” deputies said. “THE VICTIM was in fear for her safety based on actions and statements made by Groover, so she began swinging a broom at Groover to defend herself. Groover dropped the weapon and grabbed the upper right arm of THE VICTIM causing a 3 inch skin tear on her upper right arm.”

Deputies only identified the victim as a 75-year-old woman who lived with the defendant for 19 years.

“Groover advised he never intended to harm the victim,” authorities wrote. Records show prosecutors declined to pursue the criminal case on March 24, 2016.

Then, on Oct. 2, 2018, his mother said that Groover was involved in an altercation with her daughter, deputies said.

“I learned Groover and THE VICTIM are related by blood and are currently residing together as family,” deputies wrote. “I then spoke to THE VICTIM who reported she and Groover (Defendant) were involved in an argument over household chores and the family Wi-Fi router being shut off. THE VICTIM reported Groover became angry and aggressive during the altercation and left in his 2010 BMW 328i.”

Groover returned, only to drive through the front yard at her while she was sitting on the front porch, according to the sheriff’s office. He stopped a few feet from her, having left her fearful that he was going to run over and kill her, deputies said.

He stepped out with an open pocket knife. The mother of the victim stepped between her and the running vehicle in an attempt to calm down Groover, authorities said.

But Groover, still armed with the knife, chased the victim. Though the victim fled into her bedroom, Groover opened it with a key and tried to stab her, according to deputies.

The victim shielded herself by holding up a child’s bicycle between them. Even so, Groover stabbed her in the stomach, leaving her with what deputies described as a “small puncture wound” to the right side of her abdomen by her navel.

Prosecutors dropped the case on Feb. 25, 2020.

According to court records, the victim signed a waiver saying she just wanted Groover to keep taking his medications and receive treatment for his autism.

“Based on victim’s wishes and proof that the defendant is receiving care from a group home facility to address these needs, the state believes further prosecution is not warranted,” the state wrote at the time.

