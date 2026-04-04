A woman in Washington state will spend several decades behind bars after journaling about her desire to kill her father and then seeing the macabre plan through in a particularly violent fashion.

In March, Alyssa Bradburn, 33, was found guilty by a jury of her peers in Spokane County on one count of murder in the first degree for killing her 68-year-old father, Timothy Bradburn, in June 2024.

On Thursday, the defendant was sentenced by Spokane County Superior Court Judge Julie McKay to 28 years and four months in prison. The court also issued a no-contact order, which aims to prohibit the convicted killer from ever contacting her brother, Trace Bradburn.

But the siblings were in close proximity one last time.

The condemned woman's brother attended the sentencing hearing and spoke about the loss of his father, according to a courtroom report by Spokane-based ABC affiliate KXLY.

"I just have to live my life with that," Trace Bradburn told the court. "And it just guts me every day."

The underlying incident occurred on June 25, 2024, at the Bradburn home in Spokane. The victim died from multiple gunshot wounds and the culprit was never truly in doubt – the defendant herself called 911 to report that she had shot and killed her father.

Initially, however, the murderess told police her father was abusive to her and her dogs – briefly essaying a self-defense claim.

The defendant later withdrew her allegations against the victim, which included claims her father shot her dogs with a BB gun in the backyard, beat her and the dogs, and raped her when she was a child.

Also, from the start, Alyssa Bradburn revealed that the shooting had been pre-planned for weeks. When officers arrived, the defendant handed police a notebook detailing those plans, according to contemporaneous reporting by Spokane-based NBC affiliate KHQ.

"My journal has my confession and everything in it," Alyssa Bradburn told police. "It's the result, I killed someone, so you go to jail for that, he wasn't trying to kill me at the time."

The defendant had no criminal history before killing her father with several shots from a gun she practiced with at a local shooting range.

"Unfortunately, the crime Ms. Bradburn decided to start her criminal history with is the most significant and serious that we have," McKay said during the sentencing hearing.

The shooting occurred just after Timothy Bradburn returned from a trip to Hawaii. As the victim walked through the front door of his own home, his daughter unleashed a flurry of gunfire.

After calling 911 just before midnight and confessing to the shooting, the defendant sat on the front porch and waited for police to arrive.

The state requested a sentence of 31 years and seven months in prison, citing the deliberate and premeditated nature of the crime.

"The evidence that was presented during this trial demonstrated an extreme and elaborate degree of planning," Emily Sullivan, a deputy prosecuting attorney, told the court.

The defense requested a straight 25-year sentence, arguing that Alyssa Bradburn suffers from extreme mental illness.

"Ms. Bradburn suffers from a state where she sometimes blurs fantasy with reality," defense attorney Brian Raymon argued.

In the end, the court essentially split the difference by issuing a sentence of 280 months for the murder itself, with an additional 60-month sentence due to a firearm enhancement.

The defendant, for her part, declined to perform an allocution. She was reportedly seen smiling during the proceedings.