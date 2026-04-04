A Pennsylvania man is accused of stabbing a Planet Fitness employee multiple times after being banned from the gym because over an outstanding bill.

Davier Massey, 28, faces a multitude of charges, including criminal attempted murder of the first degree, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, possession of an instrument of crime, simple assault, terroristic threats, criminal mischief, harassment, and disorderly conduct.

The defendant is being detained in the Montgomery County Correctional Facility without bail.

On Wednesday, Massey was banned from the Planet Fitness located at 1000 South Easton Road in Wyncote due to an unpaid bill, Philadelphia ABC affiliate WPVI reported. He then returned on Thursday and left again.

At about 12:30 p.m., Massey came back to the Cheltenham Township gym and caused a disturbance, according to the Cheltenham Township Police Department. When an argument with an employee escalated, the defendant reportedly stabbed the victim multiple times.

Police officers responded to the gym to find a man with multiple stab wounds. He was rushed to an area trauma center "for treatment for life threatening injuries," the law enforcement agency said.

The victim is reportedly recovering in the hospital.

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Massey was located "a short distance away" and arrested. He is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on April 16.

"We are saddened by the incident that took place at our Cheltenham location," Planet Fitness said in a statement provided to the local outlet. "Our thoughts are with the team member as they recover. We appreciate local law enforcement's quick action, and the franchise owner is fully supporting them in their investigation."