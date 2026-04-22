A Florida woman who allegedly shot both of her ex-husbands on the same day faces the death penalty in one of their cases.

Susan Avalon, 51, faces murder charges in two counties after police said she fatally shot her two ex-husbands, 55-year-old Timothy Flecher and 54-year-old David Scott, on Dec. 17, 2025. Flecher was found dead of a gunshot wound at his home in Tampa, and on Tuesday, the Hillsborough County State's Attorney's Office said in a press release that it would seek the death penalty against Avalon.

Avalon pleaded not guilty in both cases.

As Law&Crime previously reported, Avalon was first approached by authorities from the Manatee County Sheriff's Office, who were investigating Scott's death after he was found shot in the chest at his home in Bradenton, Florida. The former couple's teenage daughter called 911, and he survived long enough to tell sheriff's deputies who responded to the scene that it was "possibly my ex-wife" who allegedly shot him.

Next to Scott was a spilled cup of soup from Panera Bread. Detectives recovered surveillance video from a Panera Bread restaurant nearby that allegedly captured a person matching Avalon's description grabbing a bag of food from the shelves designated for Uber Eats and DoorDash drivers. Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells said at a press conference at the time, "Doesn't pay for it, it's not hers. She just decides this is gonna be her way to the front door."

When the police arrived at Avalon's home to question her about the shooting, they saw her come out of the house with "bleach and cleaning rags," then got inside the silver Honda Odyssey parked in her driveway and began to "wipe down the car." Detectives told Avalon they were there to talk about her ex-husband, and she reportedly responded, "Which one?"

According to Manatee County authorities, Avalon was under the impression that they were from Hillsborough County, where Flecher, her other ex-husband, was found dead at his home by the Tampa Police Department.

The Tampa Bay Times reported that someone called 911 using Flecher's phone, but the caller never said anything. While the line was open, the phone picked up sounds "consistent with possible gunshots" before the call was disconnected. A dispatcher called the number back and a woman picked up, reportedly saying that she was exercising before saying, "just hit the button" and hanging up again.

More from Law&Crime: 'Which one?': Woman gunned down 2 ex-husbands after using stolen Panera order to get into one of their homes, police say

According to the Tampa Bay Times' reporting, Flecher's neighbors saw a woman wearing a gray hoodie and jeans leave his home in a silver Honda Odyssey. The woman seen on camera allegedly taking food from Panera Bread was wearing the same clothes, as well as the woman seen leaving Scott's home after that alleged shooting.

Avalon's current boyfriend reportedly identified the female voice from the 911 call made from Flecher's phone as Avalon.

Avalon was charged with first-degree murder in connection with Flecher's case in Hillsborough County and second-degree murder in Scott's case in Manatee County. She is in custody in Hillsborough County, where she is being held without bond. Her next court date in Hillsborough County is July 9; she is scheduled to appear in Manatee County court on July 30.