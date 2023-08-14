Woman who helped dismember and hide Army soldier’s body has been sentenced

A woman who helped her boyfriend dismember and hide the remains of U.S. Army soldier Vanessa Guillen has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for the crime.

You received Justice today. @vguillen_30 rest easy sister. Today was such a hard day, I learned so many details regarding your death after the fact of it’s been 3 YEARS. My heart hurts. 💔 Cecily Ann Aguilar has received the Maximum sentence of 30 years. pic.twitter.com/2DlyKf5Jsg — Mayra Guillen (@mguilen_) August 14, 2023

BREAKING: Cecily Aguilar sentenced to 30 years in prison for her role in the murder of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen in April 2020. Latest on ⁦@FOX4⁩ at 5/6pm pic.twitter.com/gDLThL1hC5 — Alex Boyér (@AlexBoyerFox4) August 14, 2023

Cecily Ann Aguilar pleaded guilty back in November to one count of accessory to murder after the fact and three counts of false statement or representation.

Guillen, a private who received a posthumous promotion to specialist, was last seen alive on April 22, 2020, in Fort Hood, Texas.

There was initially no public sign of her whereabouts. That changed on June 30, when contractors working on a fence found human remains by the Leon River in Belton, according to federal investigators.

U.S. Army and federal investigators said that Specialist Aaron David Robinson, 20, had killed her. They confined him to his barracks, but he fled past his escort and left Fort Hood for the city of Killeen. He fatally shot himself in the head when confronted by law enforcement, officials said.

“So how does a guy disappear like that?” attorney Natalie Khawam, a lawyer for Guillen’s family, said after the suspect’s death. “Run off base. No one can see him on foot. And then how does he find a gun? The questions I have just will never end.”

Guillen’s family criticized the military, arguing officials did not initially take her disappearance or allegations of facing sexual harassment seriously. The Army promised reform.

Robinson’s death left Aguilar the sole defendant in the case — the only person to face punishment for Guillen’s tragic, violent death. Aguilar confessed to her role in the crime and to Robinson committing the murder.

From court documents:

During that inquiry about Aaron Robinson, the Defendant voluntarily revealed her participation in the disposal of the body of V.G. after Aaron Robinson had killed her. The Defendant voluntarily assisted the agents in attempting to reach Aaron Robinson via her telephone to determine his location and to arrange a meeting with him. An agent later informed her that she was no longer free to leave and was under arrest. At that point, she was given her legal warnings pursuant to Miranda, which she indicated she understood. She continued to voluntarily cooperate with law enforcement, making additional statements and attempting to locate and persuade Aaron Robinson to surrender.

Officials are not just citing her word for it. Evidence includes suspicious phone data and a conversation the couple allegedly had after Guillen’s remains were found. Evidence indicates that Robinson warned Aguilar that authorities found the body. From court documents:

SPC Robinson texted Aguilar pictures of the news articles advising of recovered human remains. In a later controlled telephone call, SPC Robinson advised, “baby they found pieces, they found pieces”. This was referring to the human remains recovered near the Leon River.

